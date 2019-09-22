Falcons S Keanu Neal believed to have torn Achilles

Bad news for the Atlanta Falcons.

Safety Keanu Neal is believed to have suffered a torn Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source. Neal suffered the injury in the second quarter of Atlanta's 27-24 loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

When an MRI confirms Neal's injury, the safety will have surgery this week and should be good to go well before the 2020 season, Rapoport added.

Neal was carted off the field with 20 seconds left in the first half and was visibly upset and in pain after suffering the injury. As if things couldn't get worse, he drew a unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for throwing his helmet.

This is horrible news for the fourth-year pro, who missed the entire 2018 season after suffering a torn ACL in the season opener.

Neal will end the 2019 season with 14 combined tackles and one QB hit.

The Falcons exercised the fifth-year option on the 2016 first-round pick ahead of the season, so Neal has one more year left on his rookie deal with the team.