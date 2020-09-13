Around the NFL

Notable injuries from Sunday's Week 1 games

Published: Sep 13, 2020 at 01:41 PM
Injuries we're monitoring around the league on this Week 1 Sunday:

  • Green Bay Packers defensive tackle Kenny Clark (groin) has been ruled out against the Vikings. Guard Lucas Patrick (shoulder) has also been ruled out.
  • Indianapolis Colts running back Marlon Mack is feared to have suffered a torn Achilles, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. Mack was ruled out versus the Jaguars after suffering an ankle injury in the first quarter.
  • Las Vegas Raiders tackle Trent Brown was ruled out against the Panthers after suffering a calf injury in the first quarter. Linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski has been ruled out with a pectoral injury.
  • Miami Dolphins wide receiver DeVante Parker is questionable to return against the Patriots with a hamstring injury.
  • Baltimore Ravens left tackle Ronnie Stanley (ankle) is questionable to return against the Browns.
  • Carolina Panthers cornerback Donte Jackson (ankle) is questionable to return against the Raiders.
  • New York Jets linebacker Blake Cashman (groin) is doubtful to return against the Bills.
  • Buffalo Bills Linebacker Matt Milano (hamstring) has been ruled out against the Jets. Linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips (quad) is questionable.
  • Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Russell Gage is being evaluated for a head injury and his return versus the Seahawks is questionable.

