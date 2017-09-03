Around the NFL

Notable cuts: Bills release backup Jonathan Williams

Published: Sep 03, 2017 at 07:09 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Who will be LeSean McCoy's backup now?

The Buffalo Bills made a surprising move Sunday, cutting backup running back Jonathan Williams, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

Williams had been expected to be McCoy's primary backup in 2017. The 23-year-old earned 94 yards on 27 carries with one touchdown last season.

While Williams dealt with hamstring and knee tweaks this offseason, Rapoport reported that the Bills' reasoning jettisoning the former fifth-round pick had nothing to do with injury or possible suspension of which we weren't aware.

It's a stunning move for the Bills. Williams looked spry in the preseason finale, jaunting for 53 yards on 10 carries with a 21-yard touchdown scamper. The second-year player will be subject to waivers, where it's likely someone will take a chance on a young, cheap talent.

The move does explain why the Bills kept a bevy of backs during Saturday's cuts. Running back/fullback Mike Tolbert appears to be first in line for backup duties. Buffalo also has tailbacks Joe Banyard, rookie Jordan Johnson, Taiwan Jones and fullback Patrick DiMarco behind McCoy.

Williams wasn't the only Buffalo cut on Sunday. The team also released veteran linebacker Gerald Hodges after aggressively trying to trade him on Saturday, per Rapoport. Pro Football Talk first reported Hodges' departure.

Other notable cuts across the NFL:

  1. The Chicago Bears waived running back Jeremy Langford, the team announced.
  1. Buffalo added to the changes later Sunday, waiving wide receiver Corey Brown.
  1. The Indianapolis Colts released offensive lineman Brian Schwenke, and waived quarterback Stephen Morris and tackle Zach Banner, the team announced.
  1. The Jaguarshave released quarterback Brandon Allen.
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa, Cowboys DE Micah Parsons highlight September Players of the Month

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and Cowboys DE Micah Parsons led the way for the September Players of the Month, which were released Thursday.
news

Jadeveon Clowney not interested in rehashing past as Ravens prepare to face Browns: No 'bad blood'

Ravens edge rusher Jadeveon Clowney returns to the place he called home in 2021 and 2022 this weekend, when Baltimore travels to Cleveland to face the Browns. And he's not interesting in reliving the past.
news

Bills defense ready for challenge Dolphins' prolific offense presents

Sunday's Dolphins-Bills clash is one of the highlights of Week 4. Buffalo has indicated this week that it's ready for the challenge the prolific Miami offense will present this weekend in Western New York.
news

Ezekiel Elliott ready to return to Dallas with Patriots: 'It's definitely going to be weird'

Former Cowboys first-round pick and current Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott was asked Wednesday about the importance of returning to the place he once knew as his NFL home.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Sept. 28

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Saints' Derek Carr confident in backup QB Jameis Winston: He's 'a starter in this league'

If Derek Carr is unable to play this Sunday against the Buccaneers then it will be the Jameis Winston show for the Saints. Carr expressed his confidence in Winston when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.
news

2023 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Lions-Packers on Prime Video

NFL.com's Eric Edholm breaks down four things to watch for when the Lions face the Packers on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 4 injury report for 2023 NFL season

NFL.com keeps you up to date with each player's injury designation for Week 4 of the 2023 season.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol; Raiders to see how QB progresses through week

﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿'s status for Week 4 remains uncertain at the midpoint of the work week. Garoppolo remains in concussion protocol, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Wednesday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Sept. 27

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins RB De'Von Achane, Seahawks RB Kenneth Walker III highlight Players of the Week

Seattle running back Kenneth Walker III and Miami back De'Von Achane led the way for the Players of the Week, which were released Wednesday. 
news

Colts rookie QB Anthony Richardson returns to practice, progressing through concussion protocol

Colts head coach Shane Steichen told reporters on Wednesday that Anthony Richardson will return to practice for the first time since suffering a concussion in Week 2. The rookie QB will take the first-team reps, per Steichen.