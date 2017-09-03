Jaguars release second-year QB Brandon Allen

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut a quarterback.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Sunday that the Jags cut second-year signal-caller Brandon Allen.

The move comes after Jacksonville added five players from the waiver wire, including tight end James O'Shaughnessy from New England.

Cutting Allen is slightly surprising given the Jags quarterback quandary. There was some scuttle this offseason that Allen could get a shot at the starting gig if Blake Bortles and Chad Henne bomb. Allen showed flashes in the preseason, including a 43-yard touchdown strike to receiver Dede Westbrook. His three-interception performance in the preseason finale, however, displayed the limitations of the second-year quarterback.

As Garafolo notes, the Jags waiting a day to cut Allen could be a maneuver to sneak him onto the practice squad. The 24-year-old must pass through waivers first.