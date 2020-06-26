Not much traction between Chris Jones, Chiefs on long-term deal

Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs are no closer to a long-term deal to keep the start defensive tackle in K.C. for more than a season.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday that there hasn't been much traction toward a multi-year contract between the Chiefs and Jones, per a source informed of the situation.

Palmer noted that Kansas City does want Jones back long-term but the uncertainty surrounding the future due to the COVID-19 pandemic and what that could do to the salary cap in 2021, is playing a big part in lack of a deal.

Jones and the Chiefs have until July 15 to strike a long-term deal, or the Pro Bowl defensive lineman will play on the one-year franchise tag worth $16.1 million.

One big issue for the Chiefs is how they'd manage to slice up their salary-cap space if Jones, who is seeking north of $20 million per season, gets paid. K.C. is already on the hook for $20-million with Frank Clark and has Patrick Mahomes' record-setting QB contract coming down the pike.