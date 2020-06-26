Not much traction between Chris Jones, Chiefs on long-term deal

Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs are no closer to a long-term deal to keep the start defensive tackle in K.C. for more than a season.
NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday that there hasn't been much traction toward a multi-year contract between the Chiefs and Jones, per a source informed of the situation.
Palmer noted that Kansas City does want Jones back long-term but the uncertainty surrounding the future due to the COVID-19 pandemic and what that could do to the salary cap in 2021, is playing a big part in lack of a deal.
Jones and the Chiefs have until July 15 to strike a long-term deal, or the Pro Bowl defensive lineman will play on the one-year franchise tag worth $16.1 million.
One big issue for the Chiefs is how they'd manage to slice up their salary-cap space if Jones, who is seeking north of $20 million per season, gets paid. K.C. is already on the hook for $20-million with Frank Clark and has Patrick Mahomes' record-setting QB contract coming down the pike.
Could the Kansas City brass swallow paying two defensive linemen $20-plus-million per season and satisfy paying Mahomes his due? It'd take some cap gymnastics to get done. Not having any clarity from the NFL on what future caps could look like in the event the 2020 season in altered makes those aerobics seemingly impossible.