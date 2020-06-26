Around the NFL

Not much traction between Chris Jones, Chiefs on long-term deal

Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Chris Jones and the Kansas City Chiefs are no closer to a long-term deal to keep the start defensive tackle in K.C. for more than a season.

NFL Network's James Palmer reported Friday that there hasn't been much traction toward a multi-year contract between the Chiefs and Jones, per a source informed of the situation.

Palmer noted that Kansas City does want Jones back long-term but the uncertainty surrounding the future due to the COVID-19 pandemic and what that could do to the salary cap in 2021, is playing a big part in lack of a deal.

Jones and the Chiefs have until July 15 to strike a long-term deal, or the Pro Bowl defensive lineman will play on the one-year franchise tag worth $16.1 million.

One big issue for the Chiefs is how they'd manage to slice up their salary-cap space if Jones, who is seeking north of $20 million per season, gets paid. K.C. is already on the hook for $20-million with Frank Clark and has Patrick Mahomes' record-setting QB contract coming down the pike.

Could the Kansas City brass swallow paying two defensive linemen $20-plus-million per season and satisfy paying Mahomes his due? It'd take some cap gymnastics to get done. Not having any clarity from the NFL on what future caps could look like in the event the 2020 season in altered makes those aerobics seemingly impossible.

Related Content

New England to air roundtable special of Patriots All Access
news

New England to air roundtable special of Patriots All Access

About two dozen members of the Patriots participated in roundtable conversations on racism in America as part of a special episode of Patriots All Access, which airs Friday.
49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts
news

49ers first-rounders Javon Kinlaw, Brandon Aiyuk sign rookie contracts

The San Francisco 49ers signed their two first-round picks Friday, inking DT Javon Kinlaw and WR Brandon Aiyuk four-year contract contracts.
Darius Leonard says he was racially profiled at S.C. restaurant 
news

Darius Leonard says he was racially profiled at S.C. restaurant 

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard said Thursday that he and his family were racially profiled at a Florence, S.C., Chipotle and later asked to leave the restaurant.
Adam Gase: 'Yes, I want' Jamal Adams on the Jets
news

Adam Gase: 'Yes, I want' Jamal Adams on the Jets

Adam Gase isn't interested in discussing the Jamal Adams situation publicly. The New York Jets coach told reporters Friday in a conference call that he's keeping all discussions about the star safety's trade request in-house.  
Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (90) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark LoMoglio)
news

Buccaneers LB Jason Pierre-Paul underwent minor knee surgery

Jason Pierre-Paul endured another surgery. This one is minor. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pass-rusher underwent minor knee surgery this week, Tom Pelissero reports. 
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) looks to pass during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Houston Texans, Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. The Texans defeated the Bills in overtime, 22-19. (Ryan Kang via AP)
news

Bills QB Josh Allen trying to bring early '90s vibes back to Buffalo

The aura surrounding the early '90s Buffalo teams that reached four straight Super Bowls will never leave Western New York. With Bills Mafia always raging despite some wayward seasons, QB Josh Allen wants to give fans that early '90s feel once again.
Chicago Bears wide receiver Riley Ridley stretches with teammates during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp at Halas Hall, Friday, May 3, 2019, in Lake Forest, Ill.
news

Bears WRs coach predicts big growth from Riley Ridley in 2020

Quarterback isn't the only question mark for the Bears' offense. The receiver depth chart is another aspect that must be shaken out during training camp. The man who WRs coach Mike Furrey sees making a big leap in 2020? Riley Ridley.
Williams: Haskins has better arm talent than QBs from past 2 drafts
news

Williams: Haskins has better arm talent than QBs from past 2 drafts

The Washington Redskins need Dwayne Haskins to take the next step in his second season, and senior executive Doug Williams believes he has tools to make a leap.
Matt Ryan: Falcons skill players 'right up there with' 2012 squad
news

Matt Ryan: Falcons skill players 'right up there with' 2012 squad

With Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley trailblazing the passing attack and the offseason additions of Todd Gurley and Hayden Hurst, Matt Ryan thinks the Falcons' offense is as talented as the 2012 squad's that almost reached the Super Bowl.
Aaron Jones: Packers drafting AJ Dillon is going to 'raise my game'
news

Aaron Jones: Packers drafting AJ Dillon is going to 'raise my game'

Much like the other Aaron in the Packers' starting lineup, Aaron Jones is both very aware and ready to welcome the talented prospect soon joining the fray at his position. The third-year running back turned in his best season in 2019, tying for the NFL lead in touchdowns (19) and rushing for 1,084 yards.
NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled
news

NFL informs teams training camp to open as scheduled

The NFL has advised teams that training camps are expected to begin as scheduled July 28 with rookies and selected players permitted to report earlier, league executive vice president, general counsel Jeff Pash said on a conference call Thursday.
