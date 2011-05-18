North Texas cities seek reimbursement for Super Bowl costs

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Dallas, Fort Worth and cities in between have asked the state for reimbursement of security costs and other local expenses from this year's Super Bowl in Arlington.
The Green Bay Packers beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 31-25, during the Feb. 6 game under the retractable-roof at Cowboys Stadium. An ice storm, electrical outages and travel delays plagued North Texas the week before the game.
City documents show Fort Worth is requesting nearly $2.3 million from the Major Events Trust Fund for expenses ranging from police and fire personnel to snow removal.
Dallas is requesting about $3 million. Arlington is seeking at least $715,000. Irving is asking for nearly $688,000.
The Super Bowl Host Committee is also expected to cover some of the local expenses, including a more than $1.9 million reimbursement request from Arlington.
