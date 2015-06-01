 Skip to main content
No timetable for Ryan Mallett, Brian Hoyer decision

Published: Jun 01, 2015 at 12:56 PM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Houston Texans coach Bill O'Brien is wrestling with one of pro football's time-tested maxims.

If you have two quarterbacks, you don't have a quarterback.

O'Brien told reporters Monday that he was no timetable for choosing between Ryan Mallett and Brian Hoyer as his starting quarterback.

This comes just a few days after O'Brien said on Talk of Fame Sports Network that he hopes to have a starter in place by "the end of spring or early in camp."

Whereas Hoyer handled most of the first-team reps last week, Mallett was under center with the ones on Monday.

Unless one of the two starts practicing at a higher level, O'Brien might be forced to wait for preseason action to determine a winner.

Here's what else we learned in Monday's OTAs:

  1. While the Chargers are working quietly on an extension for defensive end Corey Liuget, they have informed Pro Bowl safety Eric Weddle that his contract won't be addressed until after the 2015 season. Weddle is now auditioning for the other 31 teams.
  1. Oft-injured Redskins tight end Jordan Reed is recovering from what coach Jay Gruden termed a "little procedure" on his knee. Reed is still expected to be ready for training camp.
  1. Returning from Achilles surgery, Colts pass rusher Robert Mathis vows to be back on the field by September.
  1. Odell Beckham gave Giants fans a scare when he was held out of Monday's practice with tightness in his right hamstring. Beckham was adamant that the issue is "absolutely not" similar to the left hamstring injury that lingered throughout last offseason and into September of his incredible rookie season.
  1. Arizona's early-round draft picks have discovered that coach Bruce Arians is dead-serious about making them earn practice reps with the veterans. First-round pick D.J. Humphries, buried on the depth chart, has been limited to the second field with fellow rookies. Third-round running back David Johnson is "not in the picture yet," Arians said. "He ain't getting (expletive) yet."
  1. The Jaguars' official website confirms that second-round running back T.J. Yeldon is "expected to start" as a rookie. "He looks really, really good there," linebacker Paul Posluszny said on Monday.
  1. Broncos first-round pick Shane Raysigned his rookie contract on the same day he made his practice debut. The former Mizzou pass rusher had been sidelined with a lingering toe injury.
  1. Titans second-round wide receiver Dorial Green-Beckham also signed his rookie deal on Monday. DGB is an intriguing talent, but is expected to need time to work on NFL route running and learn the Titans offense.
  1. Former Bills coaches Doug Marrone and offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett can't quit quarterback Jeff Tuel. Waived by Buffalo on Friday, Tuel was claimed by Jacksonville -- where Marrone and Hackett now work as offensive assistants.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast discusses the latest news including Adrian Peterson's contract situation, Ryan Clady's injury and Chip Kelly's response to LeSean McCoy. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

