'No question' Cowboys LB Micah Parsons (groin) will play Sunday vs. Eagles 

Micah Parsons limped his way to a dominant performance in Week 5 and, if need be, he'll do it again in Week 6.

Despite a groin injury keeping him out of Wednesday's practice, Parsons said there is "no question" he will play Sunday in his Dallas Cowboys' much-ballyhooed showdown with the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles.

"Just letting it rest and working," Parsons told reporters Wednesday, via the team website, "grinding it out so that I'll be ready on Sunday."

Sunday night presents an NFC East first-place showdown between the Cowboys (4-1) and host Eagles (5-0).

Parsons leads the NFL with six sacks, two of them coming in Dallas' 22-10 win over the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday. Though he was seen limping, Parsons fought through groin tightness and was rarely slowed in a game in which he also tallied five tackles, three QB hits and a forced fumble en route to being recognized as NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

The 2021 AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, Parsons played 16 of 17 regular-season games with his only inactive outing coming, consequently, in Week 18 against the Eagles.

Parsons, who was questionable due to illness in Week 3, is adamant he'll be chasing down Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts this time around, though.