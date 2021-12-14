Around the NFL

No playoff spots clinched through Week 14 for just third time since 1978

Published: Dec 14, 2021 at 12:19 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

The Arizona Cardinals had designs on becoming the first NFL team to lock up a playoff berth.

The Los Angeles Rams had other plans, however, and with L.A.'s 30-23 win over Arizona on Monday night, not only did the Rams prevent the Cardinals from punching their playoff ticket, but their victory assured there are zero teams having clinched a playoff berth through Week 14.

With Monday night's result, 2021 -- the first 17-game campaign -- is only the third season without a clinched postseason berth through Week 14 since the NFL moved to a 16-game season in 1978, per NFL Research. The other such years were 1993 and 2014.

The Cardinals, who entered Week 14 needing only to win to get into the playoffs, were one of three clubs who could have sealed a playoff berth. The Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers were the other two.

While Arizona had the easiest path to the playoffs (with a win-and-in scenario), it was the only team of the aforementioned trio to lose in Week 14. Thus, as the Cardinals were the No. 1 seed in the NFC coming into Monday, they end the evening as the No. 3 seed behind No. 1 Green Bay and No. 2 Tampa Bay.

Week 15 will welcome new playoff-clinching scenarios after Week 14 left the 2021 playoff field still without an entrant.

Related Content

news

Consistently outstanding Cooper Kupp makes more history in Rams win

Cooper Kupp topped 90 receiving yards for the ninth consecutive game, tying him with Hall of Famer Michael Irvin (1995 season) and ﻿Odell Beckham﻿ (2014) for the longest such streak in the last 70 seasons, per NFL Research. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 14: What we learned from Rams' win over Cardinals on Monday night

Behind excellent nights from quarterback Matthew Stafford, wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the Aaron Donald-led defense, the Rams defeated Kyler Murray and the Cardinals, 30-23. 
news

Week 14 Monday night inactives: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals

The official inactives for the Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals "Monday Night Football" game.
news

36 players placed on reserve/COVID-19 list due to positive tests; Washington staffer positive for Omicron variant

Thirty-six NFL Players -- 25 on active rosters and 11 on practice squads -- were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Monday as a result of positive tests. It is the largest number of additions to the list since its creation in 2020, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports. 
news

Bills HC Sean McDermott says QB Josh Allen is day to day with foot sprain

Bills head coach Sean McDermott said Monday that quarterback Josh Allen is dealing with a foot sprain and will be day to day going forward. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported earlier Monday that Allen is also dealing with a mild case of turf toe.
news

Ravens HC John Harbaugh 'plans' for Lamar Jackson (ankle) to start vs. Packers in Week 15

John Harbaugh isn't the most communicative coach when it comes to injuries. But he was willing to offer an update on Lamar Jackson -- and Ravens fans everywhere can breathe a sigh of relief. The star QB does not have a high-ankle sprain and is expected to start versus the Packers in Week 15.
news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey placed on reserve/COVID-19 list, will miss 'MNF' vs. Cardinals

The Rams won't have one of their best players when they take on the Cardinals on "Monday Night Football." The team announced Monday that cornerback Jalen Ramsey has been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
news

Joe Judge: Giants making strides internally that should produce success in 2022

Joe Judge's Giants are headed toward another disappointing result in 2021. But the coach expects things to next around next season. "I'm not interested in quick fixes," Judge said Monday. "I want to do this the right way."
news

Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay tests positive for COVID-19; all three Miami RBs on reserve/COVID-19 list

Dolphins RB Phillip Lindsay is joining his backfield mates on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Tom Pelissero reports. Lindsay tested positive for COVID-19. Miami currently doesn't have any running backs on the active roster.
news

NFL injury updates, latest league news from Monday, Dec. 13

Kareem Hunt's recent return from injured reserve has encountered another interruption. The RB suffered an ankle injury in Cleveland's 24-22 win over Baltimore on Sunday, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters Monday the team does not expect Hunt to play in Saturday's game against the Raiders.
news

Chargers HC Brandon Staley: 'You're witnessing something rare' with Justin Herbert

Justin Herbert made it look easy again in the Chargers' win over the Giants. As coach Brandon Staley reminded, that doesn't mean what the second-year QB doing is normal. "What you're witnessing is something special," Staley said.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW