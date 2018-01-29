No Philadelphia sports title would rival an Eagles Super Bowl win

"I can't underestimate our fan base," said Eagles chairman and CEO Jeffrey Lurie after his team's 38-7 win over Minnesota in the NFC Championship Game. "It's just unbelievable. This is the most passionate fan base in the NFL, if not in sports. They care so much, they're our partners, and we just want to win so badly for them. So when you win a conference championship, it's for all of us and it's for them. If we win a Super Bowl, it's for them. It's very special, it means a lot, and it will mean even more if we accomplish our major goal."