No doubt about Dolphins' legitimacy after win over Chargers

Brian Flores' face was hidden behind a mask that spanned from the top of his nose to the bottom of his chin. His eyes were partially shaded by the bill of his baseball cap, and his speech was low and slow, so there was no way to say with certainty whether he was smiling. No surprise there, though. The Dolphins' coach isn't one for public displays of satisfaction, and yet a case could be made that if any of the team's five consecutive wins should have moved the coach, it was Sunday's 29-21 triumph over the Chargers.

There is a sporting axiom that managing success is harder than coping with failure, particularly when a franchise is attempting to reverse more than a decade of struggle. Miami is just such a franchise. It finished 5-11 last season in Flores' first year on the job and has had only one winning season since 2008. However, with each week the staff and players distance themselves from that dubious past. In fact, they appeared to float off the field last week in Arizona after a dramatic win over the Cardinals, which made Sunday's victory all the more impressive.

It's easy to let down when people are patting you on the back and talking as if you've arrived, that instead of being afterthoughts you are now relevant when playoff discussions take place. It is not uncommon to lose focus in those moments, particularly with a struggling opponent like the Chargers coming to town, having lost six of their last seven, all by seven points or fewer.

But that's not what occurred at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday in Miami Gardens, Florida. On an 83-degree afternoon, the Dolphins played complementary football, capitalizing on Los Angeles' mistakes on offense, defense and special teams to improve to 6-3, a mark that ranks as their best record through the first nine games of a season since 2001. They are now tied with the AFC East-leading Buffalo Bills in the loss column, signaling that they could be well ahead of schedule in their rebuilding plan -- not that Flores would ever admit or acknowledge it. His message is as consistent as his sideline stare, and the odds of him going off-script are the same as the chances of his team playing nonchalantly.

Zero.

"We have a mentally tough team," said Flores after the game. "This team, they know that it's important. It's a week-to-week league, and how we prepare, how we practice, how we walk-through is a direct correlation to how we play. They understand that. ... We know it's hard to win in this league, and we just take it one game at a time. We're not looking down the road; we're looking at the next day, the next meeting, the next practice and just trying to take it one day at a time. That's my message to the team on a daily basis, and hopefully they're kind of listening to it."