Niners wrap up preseason with win over Chargers

SAN FRANCISCO -- Delanie Walker caught a 32-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Alex Smith handed off five times before calling it a night and the San Francisco 49ers wrapped up the preseason with a 35-3 win over the San Diego Chargers on Thursday.
Walker returned to action for the first time since the preseason opener after he injured his right knee during practice on Aug. 12. He missed time late last season with a broken left jaw before returning for the NFC championship, so the TD catch will only serve as a boost heading into the regular season next weekend.
Philip Rivers went 8 for 10 for 89 yards and an interception in one quarter for San Diego, which will be back in the Bay Area to open the season on Monday Night Football Sept. 10 at Oakland.
