Niners waive linebacker Banta-Cain, safety Lewis

Published: Feb 11, 2009 at 04:39 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers waived linebacker Tully Banta-Cain and safety Keith Lewis on Wednesday.

Banta-Cain spent two seasons with the 49ers after leaving New England to sign as a free agent in his native Bay Area. The former University of California star never provided the pass-rush sought by San Francisco, generating just four sacks in 28 games.

Lewis, a sixth-round pick in 2004 from Sacramento, mostly played special teams for the 49ers.

San Francisco saved more than $2 million against the salary cap by releasing the pair. Coach Mike Singletary has said he hopes to upgrade his club's pass rush and safety play in the offseason.

Copyright 2009 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Move the Sticks: Bucky Brooks' mock draft 1.0

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis look back at the weekend and recap the action from the four Divisional Round games on a new episode of Move the Sticks
news

Titans plan to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as head coach

The Titans plan to hire Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan as their head coach, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday night. 
news

QB Josh Allen not concerned with Bills' title window: 'I believe in what we've got going on here' 

After the Bills fell to the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs for a third time Sunday, Buffalo's title window again became a topic of conversation, but Josh Allen thinks it's irrelevant. "I believe in what we've got going on here and the people that are in charge," Allen said. 
news

Panthers hire Dan Morgan as new general manager/president of football operations

Dan Morgan, who played linebacker for the franchise from 2001 to 2007, has been named the Carolina Panthers' president of football operations/general manager, the team announced on Monday. 