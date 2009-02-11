Niners waive linebacker Banta-Cain, safety Lewis

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers waived linebacker Tully Banta-Cain and safety Keith Lewis on Wednesday.
Banta-Cain spent two seasons with the 49ers after leaving New England to sign as a free agent in his native Bay Area. The former University of California star never provided the pass-rush sought by San Francisco, generating just four sacks in 28 games.
San Francisco saved more than $2 million against the salary cap by releasing the pair. Coach Mike Singletary has said he hopes to upgrade his club's pass rush and safety play in the offseason.
