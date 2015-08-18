Around the NFL

Niners trade Asante Cleveland to Patriots for lineman

Published: Aug 18, 2015 at 05:58 AM

The San Francisco 49ers and New England Patriots have pulled off the compelling and elusive training camp trade.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reports that the 49ers have sent tight end Asante Cleveland to the Patriots in exchange for offensive lineman Jordan Devey, per two sources informed of the deal.

Devey, 27, is an undrafted free agent who spent time on the team's practice squad before starting four games for the Super Bowl champions last season. He has worked at both center and guard, giving him value to a Niners team looking for some stability on the right side of its line.

Cleveland, 23, was one of eight tight ends in camp for the 49ers. The University of Miami product signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent in 2014 and appeared in six games for the team that year. He has yet to catch a pass in a regular-season game, but had three catches for 10 yards in the Niners' preseason opener against the Texans.

Cleveland gives the Patriots some added depth at tight end with Jake Bequette and Scott Chandler both injured. Rob Gronkowski shan't lose sleep over this transaction.

