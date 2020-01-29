Around the NFL

Niners' Tevin Coleman (shoulder) limited at practice

Published: Jan 29, 2020 at 08:39 AM
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The first official injury reports of Super Bowl week are out.

San Francisco 49ers running back Tevin Coleman, who suffered a dislocated shoulder in the NFC Championship Game, was officially limited in Wednesday's practice.

Last week, coach Kyle Shanahan was optimistic Coleman would be ready for Super Bowl LIV after two weeks of rest. The limited practice still puts the RB's availability as a question mark heading toward the weekend.

"We'll see as the week goes how much the pain tolerance is for his shoulder," Shanahan told reporters Wednesday.

Niners linebacker Kwon Alexander, who returned from a torn pectoral in the playoffs, and safety Jaquiski Tartt (ribs) were also listed as limited.

Shanahan added to NFC pool reporter Jenny Vrentas that he expects all three players to be good for Sunday's game.

For Kansas City, Andy Reid's proclamation that his team was healthy this week was proven true by the Chiefs' injury report.

Defensive tackle Chris Jones (calf), tight end Travis Kelce (knee), center Austin Reiter (wrist), and tight end Deon Yelder (Achilles) were all listed as full participants.

Reid said that Jones was "good to go," Kelce was "fine" and both are expected to practice on Thursday as well, per Dan Pompei's AFC pool report.

The Chiefs appear to be as healthy as possible heading into Sunday's showdown with the 49ers.

In attendance at Chiefs practice were members of the Fox Sports crew, including Jimmy Johnson, who spoke to the Chiefs and posed for a photo with Reid.

"I competed against him and always respected him," Reid said, per the pool report.

Super Bowl LIV details

When is the Super Bowl? Super Bowl LIV between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers will take place on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, at 6:30 p.m. EST.

Where is the Super Bowl? Hard Rock Stadium will host the game in 2020, marking Miami's 11th time as Super Bowl host city.

*How to watch the Super Bowl: Tune in on Fox, with the NFL App, Yahoo Sports App, and on NFL.com. Check out more updates and info here. *

