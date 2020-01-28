Andy Reid: Chiefs 'healthy and ready to go' for SB LIV

AVENTURA, Fla. -- The Kansas City Chiefs battled a few illnesses last week that held players out of practice. Now in the warm Miami weather, K.C. appears healthy and injury-free heading into Super Bowl LIV.

"I don't have any injuries to give you, I think we're healthy and ready to go," coach Andy Reid said Tuesday morning. "(We) had a good workout yesterday, and we'll go back out today and get some things done."

Defensive tackle Chris Jones was limited all last week in practice with a calf injury but is expected to be fine to face the 49ers Sunday. He played just 23 snaps in the AFC Championship Game but should be closer to his 46-play average from this season.

Travis Kelce fought a sickness last week along with a nagging knee issue, but will also be good to go. Safety Jordan Lucas also missed practice last week but is fine this week.

The Chiefs are as healthy as they could hope to be heading into the final game of the season. After injuries to the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Frank Clark, Jones and several others altered the middle portion of their season, being at full strength heading into the biggest game should bring a sigh of relief to K.C.

