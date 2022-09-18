Niners TE George Kittle (groin) inactive for second straight game

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle will miss his second consecutive game to start the season.

Kittle, who has been sidelined with a groin injury, is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks.

The Niners star was questionable for a second week in a row coming into Sunday, having participated in just one practice.

Kittle, a three-time Pro Bowler applauded for his overall game and physical style, has now missed multiple games in four consecutive seasons. In his 2021 Pro Bowl campaign, Kittle played 14 games and produced 71 receptions, 910 yards and six touchdown catches.

After a season-opening loss to the Chicago Bears, the Niners are now 6-9 in games without Kittle during his career, including losses in six of their last seven without him. Against the Bears, San Francisco quarterback Trey Lance targeted tight ends Ross Dwelley and Tyler Kroft a combined four times, resulting in a combined two catches for 20 yards.

The 49ers are 2-7 against the Seahawks with Kittle playing and he has been held to four catches or less in five of those games. His last outing versus Seattle saw his best performance in the NFC West rivalry as he hauled in nine catches for 181 yards and a pair of touchdowns, but San Francisco still lost.