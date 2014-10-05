Niners spoil Alex Smith's return to San Francisco

Alex Smith's return to San Francisco did not have a storybook ending, unless you were a 49ers fan. His interception in the closing minutes clinched a 22-17 win for the 49ers. Here's what you need to know:
- Give Jim Harbaugh and Brandon Lloyd credit for turning this game around. Harbaugh's fake punt call early in the fourth quarter kept a drive going. Brandon Lloyd subsequently pulled off a ridiculous third-and-long leaping grab to put the 49ers in position for a go-ahead field goal.
- Andy Reid also deserves an assist for the 49ers' win. Jamaal Charles averaged over 5 yards per carry, yet the Chiefs kept throwing the ball on third-and-1. It backfired twice, short-circuiting drives. He punted on fourth-and-4 from the 49ers' 36-yard line in the second half, resulting in a silly touchback with a net 16 yards.
- Smith started out hot by helping the Chiefs convert their first five third downs. This was a game dominated by the offenses for much of the game despite the score, with plenty of long drives and few punts. But Smith was undone by a few loose throws in the fourth quarter. His game-sealing pick got away from him. The Chiefs' offense looks vastly improved, but they have little big-play ability, with no plays over 20 yards. Smith has to remain razor sharp to keep winning, and he wasn't late Sunday.
- The 49ers' fourth quarter woes are a thing of the past. This is the second straight week they have rallied to win late. They aren't out of the woods at 3-2, but they have earned two straight wins against quality competition.
- Kansas City is better than their 2-3 record indicates, but they are already buried two losses back to San Diego and Denver in the AFC West. Their path to playoff contention is probably with a wild card.
