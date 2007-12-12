Niners sign former Carolina quarterback Weinke; Smith on IR

Published: Dec 12, 2007 at 05:55 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- The San Francisco 49ers put quarterback Alex Smith on injured reserve Wednesday and signed Chris Weinke to provide depth at the injury-depleted position.

Chris Weinke, QB
San Francisco 49ers
Career statistics
G/GS: 27/19

Att: 687

Comp: 373

Yards: 3,800

TD/INT: 14/26

Rating: 61.4

Smith will have surgery Thursday on his separated right shoulder. The former No. 1 overall draft pick was hurt Sept. 30 against Seattle, and missed six of the 49ers' last nine games before deciding Monday night to undergo surgery to strengthen his still-aching shoulder. Smith had been hoping to avoid surgery on the ailing shoulder, but was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday and will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery on Thursday.

Shaun Hill, a career third-stringer who had never thrown an NFL pass in six seasons before last Sunday, is expected to start Saturday against Cincinnati. Trent Dilfer, Smith's backup for the last two seasons, isn't expected to play because of a concussion.

Weinke has been out of football since the Carolina Panthers released him in March after six seasons, starting 19 games over six seasons. The 35-year-old quarterback played six years of minor league baseball before winning the Heisman Trophy at Florida State in 2000.

Dilfer is doubtful for Saturday's game after getting hurt last week on a hit by Minnesota's Charles Gordon. Drew Olson, who joined the 49ers' practice squad three weeks ago, is the only other quarterback on the roster.

Copyright 2007 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

