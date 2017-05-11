 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Niners say they aren't shopping NaVorro Bowman

Published: May 11, 2017 at 06:36 AM

Given the frequency and varying weight of offseason reports, most teams let news about themselves go by unaddressed.

On Thursday, the 49ers wanted to put an end to a report that they might be interested in trading star linebacker NaVorro Bowman.

"The report that we have been shopping NaVorro Bowman is completely false," a joint statement from general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan read. "From the time we joined the organization, NaVorro has been the consummate professional. It is evident he has been working very hard to prepare for the upcoming season and we have been impressed by what we have already seen on the field. We are looking forward to NaVorro's future contributions to this team."

The report came from longtime NFL personnel man Michael Lombardi via The Ringer.

Bowman, when healthy, is far and away the 49ers' best defensive player. His play during the absolutely dismal Jim Tomsula era was inspiring, as were his four games of 2016 before a torn Achilles tendon.

As Tomsula and Shanahan likely know, installing a culture change requires a buy-in from amenable veterans who like to lead by example. At the Pro Bowl two years ago, Bowman told me about his openness with then-coach Chip Kelly -- an opinion that was not popular among defensive players at the time.

Now that they have a rookie first-rounder in Reuben Foster who they hope becomes the future centerpiece of their defense, Bowman's presence becomes increasingly important so long as they can come to an agreement about his future salary. Bowman will make $8.7 million next year and is on the books for $6.7 million this year (according to contract site Spotrac, this is the remaining guaranteed money on Bowman's deal).

That might be why Shanahan and Lynch wanted to nip this one in the bud. Flustering a player who might end up being your biggest asset in Year 1 is never a wise business decision.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bill Belichick pens thank-you letter to Patriots fans for 24 years of support

A few weeks after Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots agreed to mutually part ways, the legendary coach put pen to paper to thank the fans who supported him through two dozen years at the helm, taking out a full page in Sunday's edition of the Boston Globe to write one last letter to the Patriots faithful.
news

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson on future: 'Heart's definitely in Chicago, mind's definitely on the money' 

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson -- who emerged as an elite NFL talent, sought an extension and asked for a trade all in one year -- is an impending free agent who's divided by his mind and heart as he peers into an unsure future.
news

Raiders expected to hire former Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy to be their next OC

The Las Vegas Raiders are expected to hire former Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy as their next OC, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Sunday morning, per sources.
news

Dolphins hire Ravens assistant head coach Anthony Weaver as new defensive coordinator 

The Dolphins have hired Anthony Weaver, formerly the Ravens' assistant head coach, as their next defensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday.
news

Ravens WR Zay Flowers draws fine for costly taunting penalty against Chiefs

Zay Flowers' taunting penalty in Baltimore's AFC Championship Game loss will go down as being costly in more ways than one. The Ravens wide receiver was saddled with a $10,927 unsportsmanlike fine for the infraction, the league revealed Saturday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Kliff Kingsbury withdraws from Raiders OC consideration after contract talks break down

Kliff Kingsbury has taken himself out of consideration for the Las Vegas offensive coordinator position, NFL Network's Peter Schrager reported on Saturday.
news

Texans QB C.J. Stroud on stellar rookie season: 'I wasn't surprised much'

C.J. Stroud is rather quiet in demeanor and short on words, but that doesn't mean he lacks confidence. The Houston Texans quarterback turned in one of the finest rookie campaigns in NFL chronicle, and it wasn't unexpected to him, as he told NFL.com's Grant Gordon during Saturday's Pro Bowl Games practice.
news

Breakout DL Justin Madubuike on impending free agency: Baltimore is 'home' but 'business is business'

Justin Madubuike had a breakout season in Baltimore that led him to Orlando, Florida. Now the first-time Pro Bowler is set up for a lucrative second career contract, but he'll ultimately have to decide whether he re-signs with the Ravens or is lured elsewhere. Magubuike spoke with NFL.com's Grant Gordon about his thoughts on the future ahead.
news

Montez Sweat embracing 2023 roller-coaster ride that brought him to Bears: 'It's a blessing to be here' 

Bears pass rusher Montez Sweat has had a roller-coaster ride of a season after starting on the Washington Commanders and ending with Chicago on a four-year contract, and he's embracing all the twists and turns.
news

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons hopes Commanders appreciate Dan Quinn's 'greatness': 'Take care of my guy'

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons says Washington, a longtime NFC East rival, is fortunate to have Quinn on the sideline and that he hopes Commanders players play hard for the former DC in Dallas.
news

Dolphins Pro Bowl OT Terron Armstead hasn't made decision on playing in 2024 yet: 'Haven't even started the process'

Terron Armstead was on the Miami Dolphins' injury report 13 out of 17 weeks this past regular season and missed seven games. Though the five-time Pro Bowler's level of play hasn't taken a hit, his body certainly has, and it's led to him pondering retirement.