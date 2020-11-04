Around the NFL

Niners rookie WR Brandon Aiyuk modeling his game after Packers' Davante Adams

Published: Nov 04, 2020 at 07:52 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Rookie receiver Brandon Aiyuk will have a chance to see the receiver he attempts to emulate up close and personal when the San Francisco 49ers host the Green Bay Packers on Thursday night.

"﻿Davante Adams﻿, when I was coming out of college, he was one of the main receivers that I watched," Aiyuk said Tuesday, via NBC Sports Bay Area. "All the games from last season and what he does, and what he's able to do at the line of scrimmage and with his route running.

"He's actually my pro comparison, so I love watching Davante Adams. I try to take stuff out of his bag and put it in mine."

Aiyuk picked a great receiver to imitate. Since early-career ankle issues stymied his progress, Adams has been among the best wideouts in the NFL, a three-time Pro Bowler, and a matchup nightmare as ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' go-to target.

Once Adams got over those ankle issues in his second season, he has been the premier receiver at torching receivers off the line of scrimmage. Adams' flawless technique allows him clean breaks off the line and creates space from even the most physical defensive backs.

If Aiyuk can come close to matching one of the league's top route runners, the 49ers will have their own go-to player.

"I've been very proud of Brandon these past few weeks," coach Kyle Shanahan said. "Just like we did to Deebo (Samuel) his rookie year, we're putting a little bit more pressure on him earlier than I would like to. You don't like to put all that on a guy coming in, especially a guy who missed most of training camp and didn't have an offseason."

After missing Week 1 due to a hamstring injury, Aiyuk has progressively become more involved in the 49ers offense and is coming off back-to-back big games. In Week 7, the first-round rookie went off for six catches for 115 yards. Last week, he put up 91 yards on eight catches with a TD.

"He is electric," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said of the 49ers' rookie. "He has that suddenness and just athletic ability that a guy like Davante has. He looks like a pretty darn good player."

Given the Niners' injury issues, with star tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ set to miss a chunk of time, Shanahan's passing attack will need Aiyuk to continue to play a big role.

He might not be Davante Adams yet, but the rookie is studying the right player if he wants to reach that level down the road.

The Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers will kick off Thursday from Levi's Stadium at 8:20 p.m. ET, airing on NFL Network and FOX and streaming exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Related Content

news

Bears release veteran WR Ted Ginn Jr. 

The Chicago Bears released wideout Ted Ginn, Jr., Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bruce Arians on Alvin Kamara: 'I coached Marshall Faulk, and this guy's scarier'

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ represents the NFL's greatest matchup nightmare for defensive coaches. Ahead of Sunday night's showdown between Tampa Bay and New Orleans, Buccaneers coach Bruce Arians knows his staff will have sleepless nights.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, Vikings RB Dalvin Cook among Players of the Week

Monster showings from Minnesota running back Dalvin Cook and Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes secured them NFL weekly accolades. 
news

Joe Douglas says Gase is part of solution, Darnold is 'quarterback for the future' for winless Jets

New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas said coach Adam Gase is part of the solution and Sam Darnold is the future though the team has not won a game so far this season.
news

Titans releasing OLB Vic Beasley on Wednesday

The Titans announced Tuesday they will be releasing former All-Pro linebacker Vic Beasley on Wednesday. 
news

Ravens place seven defensive players on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Baltimore Ravens placed seven defensive players on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday as a result of contact tracing following ﻿Marlon Humphrey﻿'s positive COVID-19 test.
news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes: 'I thought it was very important' to vote in 2020 election

The past few years have brought upon many firsts for Patrick Mahomes: touchdowns leader, Pro Bowler, All-Pro, NFL MVP, Super Bowl MVP and world champion, among them. The Chiefs quarterback added another big one to his list this week: voter.
news

Tuesday's NFL injury and roster news for Week 9

The Buccaneers officially activated Antonio Brown off the reserve/suspended list and to the active roster on Tuesday.
news

49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo suffers new high-ankle sprain, likely out 4-6 weeks

Jimmy Garoppolo left San Francisco's loss to Seattle with a new high-ankle sprain, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. With a typical timeline of four to six weeks to recover and return, Garoppolo could also be facing surgery, which would end his 2020 season.
news

WR Will Fuller won't be traded, staying put with Texans

Heading into Tuesday's trade deadline, there was a strong possibility the Texans could move Will Fuller, but in the end, Houston and the Packers could not agree on value and the speedy wideout is staying put.
news

Dolphins trade WR Isaiah Ford to Patriots, acquire RB DeAndre Washington from Chiefs

The New England Patriots have acquired wideout Isaiah Ford from the Miami Dolphins, who also traded for Kansas City Chiefs RB DeAndre Washington.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL