Niners re-sign NT Isaac Sopoaga to five-year deal

Published: Feb 27, 2008 at 12:30 PM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Nose tackle Isaac Sopoaga re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, agreeing to a five-year deal to remain at the center of the club's 3-4 defense.

Sopoaga, a fourth-round draft pick from Hawaii in 2004, had a breakthrough season in 2007. When the 49ers converted to a full-time 3-4 scheme, Sopoaga made a career-high 58 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks while starting five games and sharing playing time with Aubrayo Franklin.

Sopoaga, a native of American Samoa who missed his entire rookie season with injuries, would have been an unrestricted free agent Thursday.

