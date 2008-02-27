Niners re-sign NT Isaac Sopoaga to five-year deal

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- Nose tackle Isaac Sopoaga re-signed with the San Francisco 49ers on Wednesday, agreeing to a five-year deal to remain at the center of the club's 3-4 defense.
Sopoaga, a fourth-round draft pick from Hawaii in 2004, had a breakthrough season in 2007. When the 49ers converted to a full-time 3-4 scheme, Sopoaga made a career-high 58 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks while starting five games and sharing playing time with Aubrayo Franklin.
Sopoaga, a native of American Samoa who missed his entire rookie season with injuries, would have been an unrestricted free agent Thursday.
