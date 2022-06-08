Niners OT Trent Williams on Rams DL Aaron Donald: 'I wish he would have retired'

Along with buoying his bank account, Aaron Donald solidified the Los Angeles Rams' hopes of a repeat Super Bowl bid and raised excitement for L.A. fans when he signed a blockbuster deal on Monday, erasing any thoughts of retirement in the process.

However, it's likely that by cementing his return to the fold for the Rams, Donald's signing disappointed plenty of rival offensive linemen.

San Francisco 49ers left tackle Trent Williams, for one, wasn't jumping for joy knowing that one of the greatest NFL defensive players of all time would be returning.

"Yeah, I wish he would have retired," Williams joked -- kinda, when speaking with reporters Tuesday on the first day of mandatory minicamp for the Niners. "I mean, he deserves the contract, obviously we all know what he can do. I don't know him on a personal level. I like competing against him, brings out the best in all of us."

Williams, who's been a Pro Bowler in each of his two seasons with the 49ers and earned his first All-Pro nod last year, signed a huge contract last offseason, so he knows a little bit about what Donald's dealing with.

Both standouts are also bound for the Pro Football Hall of Fame, but for now, a Niners-Rams rivalry will carry on with two of the very best linemen in the game opposing each other from time to time.