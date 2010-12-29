Niners move on without Singletary vs. Cardinals

The storyline
Mercifully, the season is now over for both of these outfits, who need to begin 2011 with upgrades at quarterback.
Why you should watch
If you're a fan of either of these teams, it's the last chance to see them for a long time ... And anything can happen in the NFC West in 2011.
Did you know?
Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald is the only player in franchise history with four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. ... Arizona leads the league with 12 return touchdowns. ... 49ers running back Brian Westbrook has five touchdowns in his past two games against the Cardinals. ... San Francisco's Vernon Davis leads all tight ends with 19 touchdowns since 2009.