Niners move on without Singletary vs. Cardinals

Published: Dec 29, 2010 at 05:46 AM

The storyline
Mercifully, the season is now over for both of these outfits, who need to begin 2011 with upgrades at quarterback.

Why you should watch
If you're a fan of either of these teams, it's the last chance to see them for a long time ... And anything can happen in the NFC West in 2011.

Did you know?
Cardinals wideout Larry Fitzgerald is the only player in franchise history with four consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons. ... Arizona leads the league with 12 return touchdowns. ... 49ers running back Brian Westbrook has five touchdowns in his past two games against the Cardinals. ... San Francisco's Vernon Davis leads all tight ends with 19 touchdowns since 2009.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Brian Burns eager to battle with new Panthers teammate Haason Reddick in 'sack competition'

Panthers linebacker Brian Burns joined Good Morning Football on Wednesday to discuss the team's addition of Haason Reddick, who he believes will make for a fearsome pass-rushing duo in 2021. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman charged with burglary domestic violence

Free-agent cornerback Richard Sherman was arrested near Seattle on Wednesday morning and charged with burglary domestic violence, according to public records.
news

Scouting Malik Willis: Liberty QB offers Jalen Hurts-like skill set

Will Liberty's Malik Willis be the next dual-threat quarterback to make scouts salivate? Daniel Jeremiah scouts the Flames' star and sees shades of three different NFL signal-callers in his game, including the Eagles' Jalen Hurts.
news

Bum Phillips, Jeff Fisher, Floyd Reese to be inducted into Titans Ring of Honor

The Tennessee Titans announced Wednesday Jeff Fisher, Floyd Reese and O.A. "Bum" Phillips will be inducted in the team's Ring of Honor this fall. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW