Around the NFL

Niners LT Trent Williams quells retirement talk, says he's coming back 'for sure'

Published: Feb 04, 2023 at 03:40 PM
Grant Gordon

Digital Content Editor

LAS VEGAS -- Rest easy Bay Area, Trent Williams isn't retiring.

The San Francisco 49ers left tackle cleared up any confusion regarding his future at Saturday's Pro Bowl Games practices, saying he'll be back next season and then some.

"Yeah, for sure," Williams said when asked if he was definitely coming back. "Next year, the year after. I'm under contract until I'm 39 [years old]."

The 34-year-old 10-time Pro Bowler created a bit of a stir on Jan. 31 when 49ers players were cleaning out their lockers following their NFC Championship Game loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Williams said at his age, "you do kind of think about life after football."

Well, he's not thinking about life after football for a least a few years to come.

"I think I didn't understand the question," Williams joked on Saturday.

Williams had a walking boot and crutches back on Jan. 31, as well. But he didn't have either on Saturday and said, "I'm good," besides a battle with food poisoning that will keep him out of Sunday's Pro Bowl Games Skills Showdown.

"Even though I'm probably the most skilled pro out here, but we're gonna leave that to another discussion," Williams said.

It was another stellar season had for Williams as evidenced by his Pro Bowl selection, along with a second consecutive All-Pro bid. However, it came to an unfortunate end for the Niners and an early and auspicious conclusion for Williams.

The OT was ejected from the NFC title game after he slammed Eagles safety K'Von Wallace to the turf amid a multi-player skirmish late in the contest.

Williams explained Saturday he was just trying to break things up at the onset, but he did let his frustrations get the better of him.

"I really kinda just got frustrated in the time," Williams said. "We're playing without a quarterback [which] is already frustrating and losing one of the biggest games of your life. I think I just let my temper boil over a little too much. Like I said, my intentions was to break it up, I didn't go over there looking for a fight."

It was an unceremonious finale to an otherwise phenomenal season for Williams and the Niners, but it's not the end for the all-star left tackle, who will most certainly be back with San Francisco in 2023.

Related Content

news

Buccaneers LT Tristan Wirfs 'grateful' to have blocked for Tom Brady: 'I hope I made him proud'

Bucs LT Tristan Wirfs gauges the temperature of Tampa Bay's locker room following Tom Brady's retirement this week, saying the team is overall grateful for its time with the future Hall of Fame quarterback.

news

Patriots LB Matt Judon confident Mac Jones will rebound: 'We know what type of player he can be'

As the New England Patriots offense sputtered throughout the 2022 season, the defense often shined. Four-time Pro Bowler Matt Judon is confident the quarterback Mac Jones and the unit will rebound going forward.

news

Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as new offensive coordinator

The Dallas Cowboys have hired veteran coach Brian Schottenheimer as the new offensive coordinator, the team announced Saturday.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 4

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

LB Roquan Smith 'excited to call' Baltimore home after 'roller-coaster of emotions' leaving Chicago

Ravens LB Roquan Smith admits trade from Bears 'didn't settle in with me for a couple of weeks,' but after finishing off the 2022 season he's now ready to move forward with his new team and a new long-term contract.

news

DE Bradley Chubb's broken hand 'all good' as he aims to improve on 'decent' debut with Dolphins

Feeling more healthy in February than he has in years, Dolphins defensive end Bradley Chubb said this week that he's looking forward to improving upon his self-described 'decent' debut season with Miami.

news

Charge of aggravated menacing against Bengals RB Joe Mixon dismissed

The misdemeanor aggravated menacing charges filed against Bengals running back Joe Mixon were officially dismissed on Friday, but the charges could be refiled.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 3

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Broncos request to interview Brian Flores for defensive coordinator job under Sean Payton

With Sean Payton taking over in Denver, the next big question will be who manages the defensive side of the ball. To that end, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday that the Broncos requested to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator position.

news

Derek Carr won't extend Feb. 15 trigger date on contract: 'I don't think that would be best for me'

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr says he won't extend the Feb. 15 trigger date on his contract for the organization.

news

2023 Pro Bowl Games: What We Learned from Thursday's competitions

NFL.com's Grant Gordon breaks down Thursday's competitions from the 2023 Pro Bowl Games featuring stars from the AFC and NFC.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE