Niners guard Baas injured on first day of camp -- again

Published: Aug 02, 2010 at 10:57 AM

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- San Francisco 49ers left guard David Baas sustained a mild concussion in Monday's first full-pads practice of training camp.

Coach Mike Singletary said the initial report from the medical staff was that Baas had a slight concussion, but the offensive lineman was to undergo further examination Monday afternoon. He likely will miss at least several days of two-a-day workouts.

Baas apparently was hurt in one-on-one drills. Last year, he injured a foot on the first day and missed the majority of training camp. A year ago he was hurt in the "nutcracker" hitting drill, which pits two similarly sized players between blocking pads spaced three feet apart.

With Baas out for the time being, first-round draft pick Mike Iupati -- selected at No. 17 out of Idaho -- will take over with the first-team offense.

While Iupati doesn't know how long he will stay in the spot, he plans to do all he can to keep it. Then, it's up to Singletary whether to keep him as a starter.

"I don't know. I can't control that," Iupati said. "That's the big man's call. I'm just going to work and do my job. I'm going to do my best."

Baas, who became a restricted free agent following the 2009 season, in April signed a one-year contract he had previously been tendered by the 49ers.

Baas started all 16 of San Francisco's games last season for the first time in his five-year NFL career.

The 28-year-old Baas was a second-round pick taken 33rd overall by the 49ers in the 2005 draft out of Michigan. He has appeared in 76 career games with 38 starts, the last 25 of which came at left guard.

Aside from Baas, the Niners got through the morning practice without any serious problems.

