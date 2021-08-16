Niners expect Nick Bosa to be full participant in practice next week

﻿Nick Bosa﻿ is nearing another milestone in his return from an ACL tear.

Bosa is expected to fully participate in practice next week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday, via The Athletic's David Lombardi.

The news is an encouraging development for Bosa's progress, which the defensive end acknowledged in late July had the benefit of ample time available. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans told reporters on Aug. 4 the 49ers aren't rushing Bosa back onto the field, following a day-to-day pace that is about ramping the defensive end up for action, not forcing him into the lineup. Bosa passed his physical ahead of 49ers camp, and Monday's news means he remains on the positive side of a timetable for return in time for Week 1.

The 49ers will be elated to have Bosa back in the mix in their first season without former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who now roams the sideline in New York as the head coach of the Jets. With Bosa able to play, San Francisco should be more effective in getting after the passer in 2021.