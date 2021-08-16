Around the NFL

Niners expect Nick Bosa to be full participant in practice next week

Published: Aug 16, 2021 at 04:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

﻿Nick Bosa﻿ is nearing another milestone in his return from an ACL tear.

Bosa is expected to fully participate in practice next week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Monday, via The Athletic's David Lombardi.

The news is an encouraging development for Bosa's progress, which the defensive end acknowledged in late July had the benefit of ample time available. Defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans told reporters on Aug. 4 the 49ers aren't rushing Bosa back onto the field, following a day-to-day pace that is about ramping the defensive end up for action, not forcing him into the lineup. Bosa passed his physical ahead of 49ers camp, and Monday's news means he remains on the positive side of a timetable for return in time for Week 1.

The 49ers will be elated to have Bosa back in the mix in their first season without former defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, who now roams the sideline in New York as the head coach of the Jets. With Bosa able to play, San Francisco should be more effective in getting after the passer in 2021.

He's not quite declared as a Week 1 starter, but a return to practice as a full participant means he's on track. Barring any setback, San Francisco can realistically expect Bosa to be ready to roll when the 49ers travel to Detroit to face the Lions on Sept. 12.

Don't miss the new Game Pass experience to watch this week's LIVE preseason games. Free trial available for new users. Out-of-market games only, blackout restrictions apply.Learn more.

Related Content

news

Cameron Kinley 'grateful' for chance with Bucs, awaits next move following release

Former Navy team captain was released Sunday by the Buccaneers, but is looking forward to what is "next for me" in the NFL.
news

Jordan Love (shoulder) not practicing Monday; Packers to work out QBs

The MRI on Jordan Love﻿'s shoulder came back clean, but the Packers won't push the quarterback. Coach Matt LaFleur said Love will not practice Monday. The team will work out QBs on Tuesday with Love's status in doubt for the second preseason game.
news

NFL player cuts tracker: Team-by-team roster moves

Prior to the 2021 NFL regular season, all 32 franchises must meet three roster-cut deadlines set by the league. Around The NFL tracks all of the releases in this team-by-team rundown.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Monday, Aug. 16

Eagles first-round pick DeVonta Smith is back at practice. The rookie receiver, who suffered an MCL sprain earlier this month, was spotted on the practice field on Monday morning as Philly conducts a joint session with the Patriots.
news

Matt Nagy: Andy Dalton remains Bears' QB1; Justin Fields needs more reps with starters

Despite calls for rookie Justin Fields to leapfrog Andy Dalton and immediately begin the 2021 season as the Bears' starting QB, coach Matt Nagy is sticking to the plan. Dalton will be the Week 1 starter.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Trey Lance will get more first-team reps 'when I think it feels right'

Following an uneven first preseason showing from rookie quarterback Trey Lance, 49ers head coach 
news

C.J. Mosley warns sleeping on Jets defense 'won't end well' for opposition 

With new head coach Robert Saleh on board, Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley has a message that this isn't the same old Gang Green D. 
news

Aaron Rodgers: 'Last year at this time, I was looking at the season as my last year in Green Bay'

Reigning AP NFL Most Valuable Player Aaron Rodgers told Peter King for his Football Morning in America column that last training camp he assumed 2020 was his final ride in Green Bay.
news

Cowboys' Dak Prescott expected to practice on a limited basis 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is expected to return to the practice field after positive MRI results over the weekend, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
news

Colts HC Frank Reich: Mixed performances a 'best-case scenario' for QBs Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

Frank Reich has a lot to look at and think about regarding his quarterback situation. Either Jacob Eason or Sam Ehlinger will likely start the Colts' season opener in four weeks. Both appeared in their first ever preseason game Sunday, and they offered reasons for encouragement and concern in the process.
news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 1: What we learned from Sunday's game

Week 1 of the preseason concluded Sunday with a game between the Panthers and Colts. Here's what we learned. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW