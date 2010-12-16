Niners DT Smith ejected for making contact with official

San Francisco 49ers defensive tackle Justin Smith missed most of Thursday night's 34-7 loss to the San Diego Chargers, as he was ejected early in the second quarter after making contact with an official.
Smith was tossed after a brief argument with Chargers tight end Kory Sperry at the San Diego 8-yard line. Smith appeared to shove away umpire Garth DeFelice as the official attempted to keep him out of the dispute. DeFelice immediately threw a flag.
"First time I've ever watched a game from the locker room," Smith said after the game. "... Just one of those things that's unfortunate it happened."
Smith said he "wasn't even aware it was an official at first."
"It was just me and the tight end, and next thing I know (there's) an arm, and (it was) just a reaction," he said. "Rule's a rule. If you touch an official, you're out. ... Aware of it or unaware of who it is, it is what it is, so I could see it from that standpoint."
San Francisco linebacker Travis LaBoy made the tackle on the play, but he also left with a knee injury.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.