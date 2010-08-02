Niners DT Franklin a no-show at training camp

Published: Aug 02, 2010 at 11:12 AM

Defensive tackle Aubrayo Franklin, the San Francisco 49ers' franchise-tagged player, skipped his second day of training camp Monday and "it won't be his last" day missed, sources tell NFL.com's Steve Wyche.

San Francisco went through its first full contact sessions Monday without the player on whom it placed a $7 million franchise tender. Though Franklin wanted a long-term deal, the deadline has passed for negotiatons and Franklin's options are to sign the tender and play or continue to sit out.

He is in no rush to sign the deal, the source told Wyche. It is unclear how long he will wait.

Second-year player Ricky Jean-Francois is working with the first team defense in Franklin's place. Franklin is the only player absent.

Depending on the future collective bargaining agreement, Franklin could be designated a franchise player again in coming seasons, NFL Network insider Jason La Canfora reported earlier this month. Regardless, the 49ers aim to secure Franklin's services past 2010, but they won't be able to do that until after the season.

