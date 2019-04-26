Around the NFL

Niners deny Solomon Thomas, Robbie Gould trade talks

Published: Apr 26, 2019 at 01:00 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Hours before the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft kicked off Thursday in Nashville, a rumor swirled that the San Francisco 49ers were shopping defensive lineman Solomon Thomas.

After the Niners used the No. 2 overall pick on edge rusher Nick Bosa, GM John Lynch denied the report's veracity.

"That's not accurate," Lynch said, via the Sacramento Bee. "We usually don't respond to every one of these rumors that happens in today's world. I had Solly up in my office today, and we just talked exactly where he is, and he's a big part of our team right now that we're extremely excited about moving forward with him."

Potentially shopping Thomas on the face of it could make some sense if Lynch got the right offer. With Bosa, Thomas, Arik Armstead, DeForest Buckner and Dee Ford, the 49ers now have five first-round picks on the defensive line. Thomas would seem to be the player most affected by Bosa's addition.

Lynch, however, likes Thomas' versatility to play inside out the edge and said the defensive lineman would "absolutely" be a Niner in 2019.

"You put this puzzle together, and we want to be a group that stays fresh, that can close out halves, can close out third downs, can close out games," Lynch said. "And I think our players last longer if there's a lot of them, and we feel like we have a lot of quality players, and Solly is a big part of that."

As for kicker Robbie Gould's trade request, the 49ers also shot that down.

Asked Thursday night if the team would honor Gould's wish, coach Kyle Shanahan responded a blunt: "No."

San Francisco might know it likely won't come to a long-term solution but want to keep the accurate kicker for at least one more year on the franchise tag.

"We understand that he doesn't want to live here long-term and he's made that clear to us, and we get that," Shanahan said. "But, we do have a franchise tag and he's that good of a kicker that he's worth franchising. So, unfortunately we know we're not going to have him long-term here. I think that's been pretty clear. No hard feelings about that."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos LB Von Miller on returning to his old form: 'It never left'

Von Miller, an eight-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 50 Most Valuable Player returning from a season-ending ankle injury, was emphatic that he's still got it and then some upon the opening of the Broncos' organized team activities Monday. 
news

Saints shift to focusing on physical preparation as at least 22 teams modify plans for OTAs

The arrival of in-person OTAs has brought about some interesting changes for at least 22 of the NFL's 32 teams.
news

Deshaun Watson won't attend Texans OTAs, still wants to be traded

When Houston Texans players take the field this week for the start of Phase 3 of the offseason program, Deshaun Watson won't be among them. The QB will not attend OTAs and still wishes to be traded.
news

Roundup: Free-agent DE Melvin Ingram visiting Dolphins 

The Dolphins could be looking to bolster their defense with a veteran talent. Plus, other news Around The NFL is monitoring on Monday.
news

Reports: Aaron Rodgers doesn't report to Packers OTAs as dispute drags toward June

As the ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ saga continues toward June, the Packers reported to Green Bay for OTAs without a resolution in sight. Rodgers was not among those who arrived at Lambeau Field for the start of the Packers' OTAs.
news

Julio Jones on future with Falcons: 'I'm out of there'

The star Falcons receiver uttered a few shocking words on Monday that fueled the fire associated with the red-hot trade rumors involving the perennial Pro Bowler.
news

NFL to review alleged comments made to Eugene Chung in interview

The NFL is looking into alleged discriminatory comments made by a team official to former Philadelphia Eagles assistant offensive line coach Eugene Chung during an recent job interview.
news

Lions TEs coach: 'Plenty of meat still on the bone' for T.J. Hockenson after Pro Bowl season

After turning in a standout 2020 campaign, the third-year TE has a chance to become a household name entering the 2021 season.
news

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf: 'We got a lot of question marks filled during the offseason'

The Seahawks have generated headlines throughout the offseason. Wideout DK Metcalf addressed several of them during an appearance on the Victory The Podcast with Doug Ellin, Kevin Connolly and Kevin Dillon from "Entourage."
news

Broncos pass rusher Bradley Chubb undergoes minor ankle procedure, expected to be ready for camp

Bradley Chubb, who notched his first Pro Bowl campaign in 2020 after suffering an ACL tear the previous season, underwent a scope to remove a bone spur from his ankle, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday.
news

Cardinals RB Chase Edmonds: 'Now or never' to win starting job 

Chase Edmonds has been the Cardinals' best backup running back for three years. The starting job now looks to be his to lose. It's an opportunity he's "ready to run through a damn wall" for.
news

Patriots have had internal discussions about acquiring Falcons WR Julio Jones

The Falcons have been listening to trade offers on ﻿Julio Jones﻿ for some time. Count the Patriots among those kicking the tires on acquiring the perennial Pro Bowl wideout. New England has had internal discussions about Jones, Mike Giardi reports. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW