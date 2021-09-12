Around the NFL

Niners, Bears ready to unveil packages for rookie QBs Trey Lance, Justin Fields in Week 1

Published: Sep 12, 2021 at 09:59 AM
Headshot_Author_JEREMY-BERGMAN_1400x1000
Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Three rookie quarterbacks will get their first career starts on Sunday: Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence (No. 1), New York's Zach Wilson (No. 2) and New England's Mac Jones (No. 15).

As for the other two signal-callers taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, well, they might see the field, too, but not in an extended capacity.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning on NFL GameDay Morning that 49ers rookie Trey Lance (No. 3) and Bears rookie Justin Fields (No. 11) could both be included in on-field packages during their teams' respective season openers.

"It is ready," Rapoport said of San Francisco's package for Lance. "They could in fact unveil it today. Don't be surprised if it's short-yardage. Don't be surprised if it is red zone. Making the most of his athletic ability and giving him a chance to do some things on the field in a game like he did in the preseason."

Lance saw extended time on the field during San Francisco's three preseason games, playing behind incumbent starter Jimmy Garoppolo for the first two proceedings and in an early rotation with him in the finale. All in all, Lance completed 19 of 41 attempts (46.3 pct.) for 276 yards, three TDs and one interception through the air and carried the ball seven times for 16 yards and a red-zone TD in the preseason. The rookie also took six sacks.

Of Fields' readiness for action, Rapoport said, "This is Andy Dalton's team. He's the starter. However, based on what Justin Fields did in the preseason, based on his regimen, I am also told there is a small package of plays at Fields' disposal. If Andy Dalton does great, you may not see it. If he struggles a little bit, do not be surprised if the Bears unveil a little bit of Justin Fields tonight."

Fields won the Bears faithful over with a stellar preseason, in which he completed 30 of 49 passes for 276 yards and two TDs, while taking two sacks. Like with Lance and Jimmy G, Fields' mobility offers something different than what Dalton, an established but streaky veteran, brings to the table.

Both the 49ers and Bears start on the road -- San Francisco is at the Detroit Lions (1 p.m. ET), Chicago is at the Los Angeles Rams (8:20 p.m. ET) -- so the rookies, if or when they enter today's games, should expect a more hostile environs than one their own passionate home fan bases would provide.

Their regular-season debuts may not be as long or substantial as their clubs' supporters might hope for, but Lance and Fields are slated to get some crucial pro experience Sunday.

