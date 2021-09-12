Niners, Bears ready to unveil packages for rookie QBs Trey Lance, Justin Fields in Week 1

Three rookie quarterbacks will get their first career starts on Sunday: Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence (No. 1), New York's Zach Wilson (No. 2) and New England's Mac Jones (No. 15).

As for the other two signal-callers taken in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, well, they might see the field, too, but not in an extended capacity.

NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Sunday morning on NFL GameDay Morning that 49ers rookie Trey Lance (No. 3) and Bears rookie Justin Fields (No. 11) could both be included in on-field packages during their teams' respective season openers.

"It is ready," Rapoport said of San Francisco's package for Lance. "They could in fact unveil it today. Don't be surprised if it's short-yardage. Don't be surprised if it is red zone. Making the most of his athletic ability and giving him a chance to do some things on the field in a game like he did in the preseason."