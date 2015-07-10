Around the NFL

Nine things we're looking forward to in training camp

Published: Jul 10, 2015 at 12:23 PM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

With July 4th in the rearview mirror, NFL coaches are starting to trickle back into team headquarters. Players are still a few weeks away from showing up, but training camp will be here before we know it.

Here are nine things we're looking forward to when players return to the field:

Eagles quarterback battle

There are a few more open quarterback spots around the NFL (New York, Houston, Buffalo), but this one just matters more. The Eagles have more 10-win seasons under Chip Kelly than Tom Coughlin has had in the last six years. Philadelphia's defense was reloaded in the offseason, and the offense has nearly been quarterback-proof. That's why all the reports about Mark Sanchez's improved offseason were worth noting. Sam Bradford is basically battling his knee, but Sanchez provides Kelly a safety net if he plays well in August. It was Sanchez, not Bradford, working out with his Eagles teammates in July. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Eagles gave Bradford more time to get healthy and see how Sanchez looks early in the Eagles schedule.

Contract standoffs

Dez Bryant, Demaryius Thomas, Jason Pierre-Paul and Justin Houston all were given the franchise tag. None of them have signed a new contract in the meantime. Teams have until July 15 to sign the players to a long-term deal. That isn't going to happen with JPP, who is recovering from a finger amputation and a broken thumb. It would be surprising if any of the other three get their deals this summer.

These aren't just solid starters. Bryant, Thomas and Houston are all among the best 20 players in the league. If they don't sign new deals, it raises a tricky question. How long do they want to skip work before signing their one-year tenders? Is there any point to missing training camp when there is no chance of getting a long-term deal? It wouldn't be surprising if the players skipped the "camp" portion of August for two weeks, and then show up as the preseason gets in full swing.

Giant intrigue

Pierre-Paul's bizarre situation has a lot of layers to it. His status for the season is unclear, while the Giants and JPP play contractual chicken. The Giants offense took huge strides last season, and the defense can only improve with coordinator Steve Spagnuolo's return. But so many of their biggest names have question marks. Victor Cruz is coming off a torn patellar tendon, and there's no telling if his speed returns. We aren't going to overreact to Odell Beckham's latest hamstring injury, but the Giants would love to see him take in a training camp for the first time. First-round pick Ereck Flowers will be tested to take over injured Will Beatty at left tackle. After some relatively quiet years, the Giants will be back in the spotlight in a do-or-die season for coach Tom Coughlin.

Rookie heat check

Top picks Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota will be starting quarterbacks in September, and their progress in August will be a fascinating subplot in the preseason. Bears wideout Kevin White needs to get healthy and prove he can make a quick impact as a starter in Chicago. The same goes for Miami's DeVante Parker, who was looking great in offseason workouts before undergoing foot surgery. Rams running back Todd Gurley, Jaguars running back T.J. Yeldon and Browns running back Duke Johnson are all angling for big roles. Since there is little tackling in offseason workouts, the preseason is huge for running back depth chart jostling.

The Rex Show in Buffalo

This is Rex Ryan's time of year. Daily press conferences and boundless optimism lead to tasty sound bites. It doesn't hurt that Ryan has a dominant defense to coach and a quarterback battle to comment on. This is a potential playoff team if offensive coordinator Greg Roman can teach his offense quickly enough to at least one quarterback: Matt Cassel, EJ Manuel or Tyrod Taylor. Manuel looks like the slight favorite entering camp.

Jimmy Garoppolo's test drive

New England's presumptive Week 1 starter impressed us last preseason. His performance this August will be under a much bigger microscope than a year ago. We still don't know exactly how long Garoppolo will be slated to replace Tom Brady, but he sets up as one of the key NFL question marks of the next few months.

Johnny Manziel

The treatment of Manziel's life as a daily reality show is beyond tiresome, but there is a legitimately fascinating football story here. It's not often you see a first-round pick at quarterback benched in his second season behind a 35-year-old journeyman like Josh McCown. (Much less one coming off a brutal season like McCown.) It remains to be seen whether Manziel's struggles as a rookie were more about football or lifestyle. This is Manziel's month. If he doesn't make progress in the preseason, he won't get a shot to play when the games matter (and when McCown inevitably struggles). With a talented defense and offensive line, the Browns aren't that far away from making noise.

Hard Knocks

Hard Knocks seasons, like Mad Men episodes, have reached the level where grading them too closely is missing the point. Some seasons are better than others, but they are all better than any other football related show on television. I'm just happy they keep coming out, and always want more. It would be great if a *Hard Knocks: Regular Season with the Baltimore Ravens * came out. There are plenty of reasons to be excited about this Texans season, starting with J.J. Watt, Vince Wilfork and a sneaky sarcastic coach in Bill O'Brien.

Jim Tomsula and the new look 49ers

Tomsula has already proven to be entertaining in press conferences, and he's going to have a lot to talk about this month. The 49ers lost an insane amount of talent over the offseason, which means a lot of starting positions are up for grabs. This has been one of the dominant teams of the aughts, and there is a chance the bottom could completely fall out in a loaded NFC West.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down the latest news surrounding Jason Pierre-Paul's injury, as well as the Mettenberger and Watt feud. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: 'I still can't find the plays where I was burnt multiple times' by Hunter Renfrow

Jalen Ramsey attempts to set the record straight on Wednesday practice in which Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow reportedly got the best of him. 
news

49ers OT Trent Williams (knee) will sit out remainder of week

Trent Williams had his knee drained and will sit out for the rest of the week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell on cutting Don Muhlbach on his birthday: 'That sucks, but it is what it is'

After 17 seasons with the Detroit Lions, long snapper Don Muhlbach was cut on his 40th birthday. It was a move that head coach Dan Campbell realizes didn't paint him in the fondest light. 
news

Cardinals ready to 'have fun' with DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green in same receiving corps

With A.J. Green joining DeAndre Hopkins in the desert, Arizona has a veteran WR corps that could poise plenty of problems for opposing defenses. 
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson suffers ruptured Achilles in practice, will miss 2021 season

Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson suffered a lower leg injury at practice Thursday and is having an MRI on his Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL Kickoff 2021 primer: Opponents, location, start time

With the start of the 2021 NFL season just around the corner, find out who's playing in the season opener and learn how to watch.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Aug. 19

Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that rookie QB Justin Fields will play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Bills, and declared the top candidates for the team's competition at left tackle. 
news

Steelers WR James Washington aims to demonstrate worth amid reports of trade request

Steelers WR James Washington isn't exactly denying the rumors of a trade request, but the fourth-year wideout maintains his love for the city as he hopes to carve out a role within a deep WR room.
news

Packers unveil throwback uniforms for Week 7 game vs. Washington

The Packers will sport a uniform inspired by the team's kits from 1950-1953, the club announced Thursday. Green Bay will wear these special throwbacks for one game only, its Week 7 contest against the Washington Football Team.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. embraces Mike Zimmer's stern approach after blowout preseason loss

Appearing on "Good Morning Football" on Thursday, TE Irv Smith Jr. spoke about coach Mike Zimmer's hard-nosed interview during halftime of the Vikings' preseason loss to the Broncos. 
news

Raiders pleased to see Hunter Renfrow receive attention after beating Jalen Ramsey in joint practice

Hunter Renfrow﻿ reportedly got the best of one of the top corners in the NFL, Jalen Ramsey, during the Raiders' joint practice session with the Rams on Wednesday.
news

Vikings LB Cameron Smith, who returned from heart surgery, announces retirement

Vikings LB Cam Smith, who missed all of the 2020 season due to heart surgery, announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, via social media. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW