Nine things we're looking forward to in training camp

There are a few more open quarterback spots around the NFL (New York, Houston, Buffalo), but this one just matters more. The Eagles have more 10-win seasons under Chip Kelly than Tom Coughlin has had in the last six years. Philadelphia's defense was reloaded in the offseason, and the offense has nearly been quarterback-proof. That's why all the reports about Mark Sanchez's improved offseason were worth noting. Sam Bradford is basically battling his knee, but Sanchez provides Kelly a safety net if he plays well in August. It was Sanchez, not Bradford, working out with his Eagles teammates in July. It wouldn't be a surprise if the Eagles gave Bradford more time to get healthy and see how Sanchez looks early in the Eagles schedule.