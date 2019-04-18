Nine players to appear at NFL UK Live in London
A Mammoth nine current NFL players will star on stage when NFL UK Live, presented by Subway, returns to London on Monday July 1.
Here is the full line-up of players who will be representing the eight teams playing regular season games in the UK later this year.
Akiem Hicks - Defensive End, Chicago Bears - Pro Bowler who has recorded more than 300 tackles and 32.5 sacks in seven seasons.
Tahir Whitehead - Linebacker, Oakland Raiders - Started all 16 games in Oakland last year, adding 126 tackles to bring career total to 524.
Cameron Brate - Tight End, Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Has caught 159 passes and scored 23 touchdowns in five seasons with the Bucs.
Mario Addison - Defensive End, Carolina Panthers - A key defender in Carolina who has recorded 20 sacks over the past two seasons and 45.5 sacks in his career.
Jalen Ramsey - Cornerback, Jacksonville Jaguars - Two-time Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro during three outstanding years in Jacksonville.
D.J. Chark - Wide Receiver, Jacksonville Jaguars - Recorded 14 catches for 174 yards as a rookie and predicted to be a breakout star in 2019.
Johnathan Joseph - Cornerback, Houston Texans - Two-time Pro Bowler who has recorded 703 tackles and 30 interceptions in 13 NFL seasons.
Samson Ebukam - Linebacker, Los Angeles Rams - Breakout year in 2018 with 14 starts, recording 40 tackles, three sacks and scoring two touchdowns.
Giovani Bernard - Running Back, Cincinnati Bengals - Dual-threat star has racked up 5,389 yards from scrimmage and scored 27 touchdowns in NFL career.
Hosted by Sky Sports - Neil Reynolds, NFL UK Live features football fun and games, unique insight and a chance for British NFL fans to ask questions of the biggest names in the sport's history.
Doors at The Mermaid Theatre, Puddle Dock, Blackfriars, London EC4V 3DB, UK, open at 6pm and on-stage activity begins at 7.30pm and ends around 9.45pm. Tickets for NFL UK Live are priced £7 and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.