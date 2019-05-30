Nine NFL teams with best chance to dethrone Patriots in 2019

We don't have to go far to find evidence that this could be the club to usurp New England in the AFC hierarchy. Kansas City was this close (thank you, Dee Ford) to beating the Patriots in the AFC Championship Game, and the Chiefs nearly knocked off the Pats at their place in Week 6 of the regular season, too. It all starts at QB, where Patrick Mahomes is the reigning MVP. It's easy to forget that last season was his first as an NFL starter -- he's only going to get better. Travis Kelce is the league's best tight end. We still don't know the status of Tyreek Hill for next season, but I believe there's enough depth and talent for this offense to be one of the league's most potent, even if he's not around.