Eagles QB Carson Wentz practices without limitations

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz appears on track to full recovery from a back injury that shelved him to close out the 2018 regular season.

Wentz worked out Tuesday on the first day of organized team activities without limitations. And as further proof on his health, Wentz elected to shed a protective knee brace that he wore last season after suffering a torn ACL in 2017.

"It felt great to get that thing off," Wentz told reporters. "Ultimately it's my decision, but talking through it with everybody we just felt it was best going forward. It feels good, feels strong, and I feel better without it."

Wentz adds he plans to not wear the knee brace during the regular season, and that he has full confidence in his body.

"I feel great," he said. "There's no limitations out there, and so I'm out there doing team drills, doing all that stuff, which seems like it was a while for me. But I feel really good going forward and obviously I'm cleared and ready to roll."

While the Eagles are sure to be smart about Wentz's health and workload before the regular season, having Wentz on the field now is a positive sign when compared to this exact time period last year.

Wentz missed a good part of the 2018 offseason recovering from the knee procedures before being eased in during training camp, and the quarterback pointed out that he enjoys the opportunity this time around to get in work with teammates, especially the new players.

"I love any time we can get on the field," Wentz said. "Start building that chemistry, start talking through things with guys so they see how I see it, and vice versa. So any time we can get out there I love it.

"Missing some of that time last offseason was a bummer. But at the same time I wouldn't say it's the end-all be-all, but it definitely is helpful, especially this year with a couple new faces in there. So it's always helpful, and I think you'll see dividends come the fall."

Barring a setback, a fully healthy Wentz should also help the Eagles get off to a faster start in 2019 with a view to make the playoffs for a third consecutive season.