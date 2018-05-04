Around the NFL

Nine NFL teams open rookie minicamps this weekend

Published: May 04, 2018 at 02:13 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Some rookies are getting right to work this weekend.

Eight NFL teams open their rookie minicamps Friday, May 4, with another joining on Saturday. The three-day session runs through Sunday, May 6.

Those nine teams holding their rookie camp this weekend include: Baltimore Ravens, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Kansas City Chiefs, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks.

The majority of NFL teams that are running an optional rookie camp will hold their workouts May 11-13.

The nine teams beginning workouts include several of the top rookies from last week's draft, including Baker Mayfield (Cleveland), Lamar Jackson (Baltimore), and Sam Darnold (New York).

The three days of work allow the first-year players to get a jump-start on learning the playbook and preparing for their immersion in the NFL.

Per the Collective Bargaining Agreement, each team may hold one post-draft Rookie Minicamp on either the first or second weekend following the NFL draft, with players participating in club activities for a maximum of 10 hours per day.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Nov. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Packers WR Christian Watson ready to build on breakout performance: 'Keep on chopping'

It took until Week 10 for second-round rookie Christian Watson to have his breakout game, but it finally arrived. The Packers wideout torched the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday for four catches, 107 yards and three touchdowns.

news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson, Colts RB Jonathan Taylor lead Players of the Week

Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor and Minnesota wide receiver Justin Jefferson are among the Players of the Week.

news

Bruce Arians on Buccaneers' pre-Germany struggles: Tom Brady 'was playing bad'

In an interview with Ira Kaufman of JoeBucsFan.com, Bruce Arians defended offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, who had been under heat for the club's struggles before Sunday's victory over Seattle in Germany.

news

Colts first-time play-caller Parks Frazier on smooth offense vs. Raiders: 'Everything just felt natural'

The Colts earned their first win under interim coach Jeff Saturday in Week 10. Saturday received a lot of credit for the victory under unusual circumstances, but new play-caller Parks Frazier deserves praise for how he handled the script.

news

What the doctor ordered? OG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif working out for banged-up Jets

Offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif is working out for the Jets on Wednesday and could sign to the practice squad, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation.

news

Bears RB Khalil Herbert (hip) placed on injured reserve

Bears running back Khalil Herbert was placed on the injured reserve Tuesday due to a hip injury.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Nov. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard undergoes back surgery, will miss remainder of 2022 season

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard underwent successful back surgery on Tuesday morning following several evaluations, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports

news

Packers part ways with former third-round WR Amari Rodgers

The Packers announced Tuesday they released former third-round pick WR Amari Rodgers.

news

Rams WR Cooper Kupp to have surgery on high ankle sprain, headed to injured reserve

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp suffered a high ankle sprain in Sunday's loss to the Arizona Cardinals and the injury will require surgery, head coach Sean McVay announced on Tuesday.

news

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert to miss extended time with shoulder injury

Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert will miss extended time with a shoulder injury he suffered during Monday night's loss to the Washington Commanders, NFL Network Insiders Mike Garafolo and Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday, per sources.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE