Nick Sirianni looks to 'confuse' Cowboys QB Dak Prescott after past success vs. Eagles

Over his past three games against the Eagles (Prescott was injured for the teams' first meeting last season), he's 3-0 with 11 touchdowns, just one interception and averaging 293.3 passing yards per game. He's also put together back-to-back stellar outings in wins over the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams, so he's galloping in with some momentum. The Eagles' defense presents a far more dooming prospect than the L.A. two-step the Cowboys QB previously danced by, but his past performances versus Philly can't be ignored.

For his career, Prescott's averaging 250 yards a game versus the Eagles with 19 touchdowns to eight interceptions and another three rushing scores tossed in.

He's been a problem Sirianni and Co. are still looking to solve.