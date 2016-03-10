Around the NFL

Nick Perry returns to Packers on one-year deal

Published: Mar 10, 2016 at 12:07 PM

Nick Perry is staying with the team that selected him in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that Perry is returning to the Packers on a one-year deal worth $5 million plus incentives. It's a solid deal for a player with only 12.5 sacks in four years, although Perry stepped up his play in the postseason.

Perry had 3.5 sacks against the Redskins and Cardinals in January, matching his total from the regular season. He figures to continue as a rotational player for the Packers in 2016 at a position of need. Even though Clay Matthews is moving back to outside linebacker, Green Bay remains thin at the position. Fellow teammate Mike Neal remains a free agent. Perry was ranked No. 79 in our top 99 overall free agents; Neal is ranked No. 70.

