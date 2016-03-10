Nick Perry returns to Packers on one-year deal

Perry had 3.5 sacks against the Redskins and Cardinals in January, matching his total from the regular season. He figures to continue as a rotational player for the Packers in 2016 at a position of need. Even though Clay Matthews is moving back to outside linebacker, Green Bay remains thin at the position. Fellow teammate Mike Neal remains a free agent. Perry was ranked No. 79 in our top 99 overall free agents; Neal is ranked No. 70.