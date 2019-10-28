Nick, Joey Bosa break NFL record for sacks by bros

Nick Bosa's performance leading a dominant 49ers defense also made him the second-youngest player to record at least 3.0 sacks in a single game since 1982. Bosa was 22 years, four days old. Only Vernon Maxwell, who accomplished the feat in 1983 with the Baltimore Colts, was younger (21 years, 321 days). His seven sacks in seven games is tied for the second-most by a player in his first seven tilts of his career -- only the Bears' Mark Anderson (7.5) earned more.