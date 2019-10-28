Around the NFL

Nick, Joey Bosa break NFL record for sacks by bros

Published: Oct 28, 2019 at 02:10 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Sunday was a good day for the Bosa Family.

Both Joey and Nick Bosa played like wrecking balls propelling their respective teams to victories

The elder, Joey, compiled two sacks and seven tackles, including four for loss, in the Los Angeles Chargers' 17-16 win over the Chicago Bears.

The younger, Nick, gobbled up three sacks, four tackles and a ridiculous interception in the 51-13 romp over the Carolina Panthers.

The Bosa bros combined for five sacks on the day, which set the record for most sacks recorded by brothers in a day where each earned at least one QB takedown, per NFL Research. The Bosa brothers broke the record of 4.0 sacks previously shared by T.J. and J.J. Watt (Week 5, 2018) and Jimmy and Toby Williams (Week 2, 1985). (Sacks became an official NFL stat in 1982).

Nick Bosa's performance leading a dominant 49ers defense also made him the second-youngest player to record at least 3.0 sacks in a single game since 1982. Bosa was 22 years, four days old. Only Vernon Maxwell, who accomplished the feat in 1983 with the Baltimore Colts, was younger (21 years, 321 days). His seven sacks in seven games is tied for the second-most by a player in his first seven tilts of his career -- only the Bears' Mark Anderson (7.5) earned more.

Nick also became the third 49ers rookie with 3.0-plus sacks in a game since 1982: Troy Wilson in Week 9, 1993 (3.0 sacks); Charles Haley in Week 12, 1986 (3.0 sacks).

