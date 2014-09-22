Nick Foles proves his mettle in Eagles' win over rival Redskins

Foles took a physical pounding behind a decimated offensive line -- at one point late in the game, there were four backups and one starter playing out of position -- and then took what officials determined was a cheap shot from Washington's Chris Baker, causing Eagles offensive tackle Jason Peters to fly in from the top rope, punch Baker and ignite the brawl. Foles was only vaguely aware of what was going on a few yards away, because he was being attended to by doctors after taking a shot to his ribs. If the earlier sight of Foles holding his left shoulder -- and Mark Sanchez briefly warming up -- did not send a chill through Kelly and Philadelphia, then seeing Foles face-up on the grass probably did.