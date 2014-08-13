Nick Foles' growth has QB, Eagles facing sky-high expectations

Because of the vagaries of roster shuffling, it is difficult to draw straight-line comparisons from season to season. And certainly the departure of receiver DeSean Jackson and the addition of running back Darren Sproles is likely to alter the complexion of the Eagles' offense -- and the throws Foles comes to rely on -- as this season progresses. But it is impossible not to be seduced by the simple timeline of Foles' development when an obvious anniversary like this one presents itself. Almost exactly a year ago, he wasn't good enough to start. Now, when he looks to Brady for clues about how to improve, it doesn't seem like such a laughable divide to bridge.