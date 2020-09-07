Around the NFL

Nick Foles embraces Bears' backup role, looks to help Mitchell Trubisky

Published: Sep 07, 2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Chicago Bears named Mitchell Trubisky the starting quarterback for Week 1. After losing out on the opening-day gig, Nick Foles returns to his role as a veteran mentor.

"That's the thing I really enjoy about the game is helping other players out, and having those conversations and giving them the wisdom I have from playing, and then also learning, being open to learn and listen from different experiences," Foles said Sunday following the announcement, per the team's official website. "So that's really what we're focusing on right now."

Foles has long been that veteran presence who has thrived in relief situations, epitomized by leading the Philadelphia Eagles to a Super Bowl win in 2017.

"I've just learned to embrace it the best I can through the ups and downs," Foles said. "So whatever wisdom I can give [Trubisky] as it pertains to the emotions of the game, as it pertains to the plays going into the game, the philosophy, the philosophy, the thought process, how you do third downs, how I think during games. So whatever it is, I look forward to helping him in any way possible."

After a brief dalliance with retirement a half-decade ago, Foles was a stabilizing force behind Carson Wentz for two years in Philly, taking over for postseason runs. Finally getting his shot to regain starter status last year in Jacksonville, Foles got injured in Week 1 and was ultimately sidelined for Gardner Minshew.

When the Bears traded for Foles and gave him guaranteed money, most expected the veteran to leapfrog Trubisky. However, the lack of an offseason program put the veteran behind learning a new offense. The coaching staff appeared more comfortable sticking with Trubisky at this stage.

"Was everything perfect? No," said Foles. "But I felt like there was a lot of solid play based on what the coaches were wanting from the offense at the time, and we are the only ones that know that. But at the same time, I respect coach (Matt) Nagy's decision."

If anything, Foles has learned to roll with the waves.

"I felt like it was pretty even throughout the whole thing," Foles said. "I felt like we gave each other a great battle, and it was a healthy environment. Going into the conversation, I honestly had no idea which direction it was going to go, and I think that just says a lot about how we went out there and executed what the coaches wanted us to execute."

The veteran likely knows there is a chance he'll see the field if Trubisky stumbles. Until then, Foles will play the good soldier and help mentor the fourth-year pro as much as possible.

