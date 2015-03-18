Around the NFL

Nick Fairley has huge incentive to work out in St. Louis

Published: Mar 18, 2015 at 12:44 AM

Here at Around The NFL, we think Nick Fairley is fine the way he is.

But Rams head coach Jeff Fisher and general manager Les Snead think their new defensive tackle addition needs to hit the gym hard.

And they're paying him $500,000 to do it.

According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, the workout bonus -- a rare contract inclusion under Snead -- is thought to be the biggest in team history.

Fairley had been in the news over the years in Detroit for his on-again, off-again weight issues. Last September, he was benched after ballooning to 320 pounds, which led to his hiring of a personal chef.

The Post-Dispatch says Fairley is currently settling in at around 280.

If the Rams can make this work and keep Fairley at a weight where he's dominant and confident, there's no question that their defensive front can be among the best in football. There's also no question that Fairley left something to be desired in Detroit, and if that means working in some extra motivation, Snead and Fisher have no choice but to fork over the extra cash.

Coupled with Aaron Donald, the Rams will have two strong top-15 picks along their middle of their front in addition to Chris Long, Robert Quinn and Michael Brockers, another solid addition made by Snead and Co.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast is joined by Lindsay Rhodes and analyzes every free-agent move. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

