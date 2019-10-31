Around the NFL

Nick Bosa among October's Players of the Month

Published: Oct 31, 2019 at 01:29 AM

With each passing week, the accolades for Nick Bosa continue to get bigger and bigger for all the right reasons.

In his four October starts, the San Francisco 49ers rookie defensive end totaled 16 combined tackles, six sacks, nine tackles for a loss (most in NFL) and an interception en route to being named the NFL Defensive Player and Defensive Rookie of the Month, the league announced Thursday.

Bosa's INT against the Panthers in Week 8 yielded an impressive 46-yard return, which currently stands as the longest return by a defensive lineman this season and the longest by a DL since Bruce Irvin returned one 49 yards in 2014. He also had three sacks in that game.

Bosa's incredible four weeks has been exciting to watch, and has set up the young DE for a chance to end October by making some history. On Halloween night, Bosa will line up across from a Cardinals O-line that has allowed the sixth-most sacks (27) and, if he adds at least three more, he'll surpass NFL legend Reggie White for the most sacks by a rookie in his first eight games, per NFL Research. Just another example of how scary Bosa has been in a month known for nightmares.

Here are the other award winners for October:

NFC

Offensive Player of the Month: Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins

After a slow start to the season -- 64-of-99, 735 yards, three TDs, and two INTs in September -- Cousins has scorched opposing secondaries since Week 5.

Cousins led the NFL with a 137.1 passer rating and a 78.4-percent completion rate (91-of-116) in October while enjoying a four-game winning streak. His 10 touchdowns was tied for most in the league and his 1,261 passing yards tied for the second-most this month.

This is Cousins' second career POTM honor; his last came in 2016 when he was a member of the Washington Redskins.

Special Teams Player of the Month: Cardinals kicker Zane Gonzalez

At 3-4-1, the Cards are trending in the right direction, and Gonzalez was a major bright spot throughout the month.

The 24-year-old kicker converted 11 of his 12 field goal attempts (91.7-percent) and went a perfect 9-of-9 on extra points to lead the league in points (42). He also nailed a 31-yarder to propel the Cards to a 26-23 victory over the Bengals. Not a bad month at all.

AFC

Offensive Player of the Month: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson

In addition to Jon Gruden comparing him to Michael Jordan after his clutch Week 8 performance, it was a headline-worthy month for Watson, who led the AFC with 1,293 passing yards and 10 TDs.

From his incredible, one-eyed TD pass to seal a close win over Gruden's Raiders to throwing for 426 yards and five TDs against the Falcons in Week 5 to out dueling September's AFC POTM Patrick Mahomes in a Week 6 win, Watson staked his claim as an MVP candidate with his sensational play.

The franchise cornerstone also ranked second among AFC QBs in passer rating (110.6) and completions (108), as well as third in the NFL in completion percentage (73.0 percent).

This is Watson's second AFC Offensive Player of the Month honor; he earned the distinction, along with the Offensive Rookie of the Month honor, in October, 2017.

Defensive Player of the Month: Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore

The Patriots have been great in all areas this season, so for Gilmore to stand out, he would've had to have done something pretty special, which he did.

As the pulse of New England's smothering secondary, Gilmore led the NFL with seven pass deflections and recorded two picks. The Pats secondary gave up just two passing TDs all month.

In Week 6 and 7, Gilmore allowed a 0.0 passer rating when targeted as the nearest defender, according to Next Gen Stats. In the Week 8 win over the Browns, Gilmore shadowed Odell Beckham Jr. on all 24 snaps in the first half and limited him to just four receptions for 21 yards on four targets (he was the nearest defender on three of the four targets), per Next Gen.

While this is his first Player of the Month award, Gilmore has been one of the league's best defensive backs for the past few seasons, something he continues to prove week in and week out for the undefeated Patriots.

Special Teams Player of the Month: Ravens kicker Justin Tucker

Few things are as sure as Tucker's leg, and the veteran kicker was his usual self all month.

He made all 10 of his FG attempts and all seven of his extra points for a total of 37 points. Four of his makes were between 40-49 yards, including longs of 48 and 49. He lifted Baltimore to a 26-23 win over their archrival Steelers in Week 5 after making a 46-yarder in overtime.

Offensive Rookie of the Month: Raiders running back Josh Jacobs

To begin October, Jacobs capitalized on his strong September to break Hall of Famer Marcus Allen's franchise record for most rushing yards by a Raiders rookie running back after five games; Jacobs chipped in 123 yards in the Raiders' win over the Bears in London.

From then on, the rookie has flat out balled out, posting 313 rushing yards and two TDs to go with eight receptions for 45 yards. He is also first in scrimmage yards (358) among rookies.

Unfortunately for Jacobs, Oakland went 1-2 in the month, but his individual talent still shined through. He's one of eight RBs -- and the only rookie -- to post 100-plus rushing yards in back-to-back games this season, both of which came this month (Weeks 5 and 7).

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Cowboys acquire DT Johnathan Hankins from Raiders in trade

The Cowboys are acquiring defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins and a 2024 seventh-round pick from the Las Vegas Raiders for a 2023 sixth-round pick, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report,

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Tuesday, Oct. 25

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

NFL says officials did not ask Bucs WR Mike Evans for autograph after concluding review of interaction

The NFL announced on Tuesday that the two game officials seen with Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans did not ask for an autograph following Tampa Bay's loss to the Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday.

news

Sean McVay recalls reaction to 49ers' McCaffrey trade: 'Oh, (expletive). They're getting another great player?'

Rams coach Sean McVay reacts to last week's trade of Christian McCaffrey to the rival San Francisco 49ers ahead of their Week 8 matchup.

news

Bill Belichick on some Patriots players unaware of planned QB rotation vs. Bears: 'There was no lack of communication'

The Patriots Monday night's blowout loss to the Bears featured an early QB change of Bailey Zappe over Mac Jones, one that surprised the rest of the locker room.

news

Justin Fields' designed runs brought 'whole different element' to Bears offense in blowout over Patriots

The Chicago Bears used their mini-bye to rework the offensive game plan, and it paid off as quarterback Justin Fields led the rushing attack with 82 yards in a 33-14 victory over the New England Patriots.

news

Bill Belichick's plan to play Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe goes awry in Patriots' Monday night loss to Bears

New England head coach Bill Belichick denied Mac Jones was benched for a poor performance on Monday, saying it was part of the plan before the game to play Jones and Bailey Zappe.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 7: What We Learned from Bears' win over Patriots on Monday

Quarterback Justin Fields and the Chicago rushing offense keyed the Bears' lopsided win over the Patriots on Monday night.

news

Jaguars trading James Robinson to RB-needy Jets in exchange for draft pick

The Jets are acquiring running back James Robinson from the Jaguars in exchange for draft pick compensation, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.

news

49ers WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) day to day, FB Kyle Juszczyk undergoes finger surgery

San Francisco wide receiver Deebo Samuel is dealing with a hamstring injury and fullback Kyle Juszczyk underwent finger surgery and is expected to miss some time, per head coach Kyle Shanahan.

news

Week 7 Monday night inactives: Chicago Bears at New England Patriots

The official inactives for the Chicago Bears at New England Patriots "Monday Night Football" game.

news

QB Mac Jones expected to start for Patriots vs. Bears on Monday night

After missing three games due to a high right ankle sprain, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is expected to start Monday night's game against the visiting Chicago Bears, NFL Network's Mike Giardi reported.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE