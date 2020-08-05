Wednesday, Aug 05, 2020 07:26 PM

NFLPA provides players with number to report protocol violations

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

In the interest of teams and players policing each other to better combat the spread of the novel coronavirus, the NFL Players Association sent players a phone number for them to report NFL teams' violations of the agreed upon COVID-19 protocols, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported per an informed source.

Players can text the number, but they will remain anonymous, Garafolo added. Thereafter, the NFLPA can file a grievance on players' behalves for alleged violations.

Protocols were finalized on Monday when the league and union resolved all issues and signed off on changes to the collective bargaining agreement in respect to the 2020 season and the issues posed due to the coronavirus.

