NFLN names Mayock, Nessler to 'Thursday Night Football' booth

"Mike Mayock's in-depth knowledge of all aspects of the game and his no-nonsense analytical style has made him a rising star in the business. He is regarded by many as the best NFL Draft analyst in the business and he will be excellent on our NFL games," Quenzel said. "Brad Nessler is one of the premier play-by-play announcers on television. Teaming them on Thursday nights will be entertaining and informative for our fans."