NFL world reacts to Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman's retirement

For more than a decade, Julian Edelman provided a clutch and consistent presence for the New England Patriots.
Once a quarterback at Kent State, Edelman worked his way to becoming a three-time Super Bowl winner with the Pats as a receiver and was the Super Bowl LIII Most Valuable Player.
With a knee injury having long hampered him, Edelman's contract was terminated by the Patriots and not long after he announced his retirement on Monday.
Following Edelman's decision to hang up his cleats, the NFL world spun in celebration of the "Squirrel's" career, one highlighted by steady and productive regular seasons and one that will long be celebrated for the clutch performances had when it mattered most in the playoffs.