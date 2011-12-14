NFL working with Bears on Barber adhering to media policy

Published: Dec 14, 2011 at 10:23 AM

The NFL is working with the Chicago Bears to bring running back Marion Barber "into compliance" with the league's media policy, league spokesman Greg Aiello told NFL.com on Wednesday.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported that Barber, who has rarely spoken to the media during his seven-year NFL career, declined interviews with local media during an open locker-room period after practice Wednesday.

The Chicago Tribune reported Wednesday that Barber would be fined $10,000 if he fails to speak to the media by Friday, and he'd be subject to separate $20,000 fine if he rejects interview requests following Sunday's game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Barber has been in the spotlight since he exited the postgame locker room before reporters were allowed to enter following an overtime loss to the Denver Broncos. Barber's two crucial mistakes contributed to the Bears' 13-10 loss.

"There are things in place for that. That's the least of my concerns," Bears coach Lovie Smith said when asked if Barber should talk to the media, according to the Sun-Times. "I assume most of our guys answer when they're supposed to and meet with you guys. But I've got other things on my mind instead of that."

The league policy states that players must be made available to the media following every game and regularly during the week. According to the Sun-Times, the NFL already has warned the Bears that Barber would be fined if he continued to violate the policy.

