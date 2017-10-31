Around the NFL

NFL won't suspend Kiko Alonso for hit on Joe Flacco

Published: Oct 31, 2017 at 05:01 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The NFL will not suspend Miami Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso for his hit on Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco last Thursday night.

NFL spokesperson Joe Lockhart said during a conference call on Tuesday there will be no suspensions for on-field misconduct from Week 8. The league is evaluating a few plays for possible fines.

Flacco was knocked out of Thursday's win over the Dolphins after a brutal hit from Alonso on a nine-yard scramble. The linebacker appeared to lower his shoulder into Flacco, knocking off the quarterback's helmet and necessitating stitches on his ear. Alonso was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play, and Flacco didn't return to the game after leaving for the locker room to undergo concussion testing.

Coach John Harbaugh said Monday Flacco had no concussion symptoms this week and "there is a good chance he'll play" Sunday versus the Titans.

Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox also won't be suspended for his hit on Niners offensive lineman Joe Staley, which caused an orbital fracture and knocked the left tackle from the game. Staley is expected to miss a couple of weeks, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2022 NFL season: Four things to watch for in Bills-Bengals game on 'Monday Night Football'

NFL.com's Coral Smith breaks down four things to watch for when the Buffalo Bills visit the Cincinnati Bengals on "Monday Night Football."

news

Chiefs-Raiders, Titans-Jaguars flexed to Saturday for Week 18

The NFL announced Sunday night that the Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders and Tennessee Titans at Jacksonville Jaguars Week 18 games will be played on a Saturday doubleheader on ABC/ESPN.

news

Packers' Jaire Alexander after backing up 'fluke' talk against Justin Jefferson: 'I meant what I said'

The Green Bay Packers put together their most dominant game of the season against the Vikings to set up a win-and-in game in Week 18, riding a shutdown performance by cornerback Jaire Alexander against Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson.

news

Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater suffers injured finger in loss vs. Patriots

Miami Dolphins quarterback Teddy Bridgewater suffered an injured finger in Sunday's loss to New England, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of 2022 NFL season

The following are NFC playoff-clinching scenarios for Week 18 of the 2022 NFL season, according to NFL Research.

news

Ron Rivera considering another Commanders QB change? 'We'll see'

Commanders QB Carson Wentz threw three interceptions in his return to the starting lineup on Sunday versus the Browns, and the change didn't bring the spark coach Ron Rivera had been looking for.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes becomes third player with multiple 5K passing seasons

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes joins Drew Brees and Tom Brady as only players with multiple 5K-yard seasons.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 17: What We Learned from Sunday's games

Around The NFL breaks down what you need to know from all of Sunday's Week 17 action.

news

Buccaneers clinch NFC South title after comeback win over Panthers

The Buccaneers rallied from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to defeat the Carolina Panthers 30-24 on Sunday to clinch their second straight NFC South title.

news

Giants end playoff drought, clinch first postseason berth since 2016 with win over Colts

Big Blue's playoff drought is over. The New York Giants are returning the playoffs after defeating the visiting Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

news

2022 NFL season, Week 17: Notable injuries, news from Sunday's games

Here are the injuries and news we're monitoring around the league on this Week 17 Sunday.

news

Inactive reports for Sunday's Week 17 games in 2022 NFL season

The full inactive reports for each Sunday game for Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE