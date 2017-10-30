Harbaugh on Flacco: 'Good chance' he'll play vs. Titans

Joe Flacco took a nasty shot to the head during Thursday night's thrashing of the Dolphins, but the veteran passer isn't expected to miss much time.

Ravens coach John Harbaugh told reporters Monday that any lingering concussion symptoms "are zero" with Flacco ahead of Sunday's tilt with the Titans, adding: "I think there's a good chance he'll play."

Flacco suffered a concussion after taking a brutal hit from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso late in the second quarter of the Baltimore's 40-0 victory, thrusting backup Ryan Mallett into action.

In theory, the Ravens could hand Flacco an extended rest by sitting him against Tennessee before wading into their bye week. If he's healthy, though, this 4-4 club can't test fate with Mallett at the wheel for long.

We'll know more about Flacco's status as the week crawls by, but the early word is positive out of the Ravens Nest.